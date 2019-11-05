American Shared Hospital Services Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

San Francisco, Nov. 05, 2019 - via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy solutions, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss third quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 3:00pm Eastern Time / 12:00pm Pacific Time. Third quarter financial results of 2019 will be released premarket the morning of Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Date/Time

Thursday November 7, 2019 at 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT

Teleconference and Webcast Information



To participate, please call 1 (800) 446-1671 at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call, mention confirmation number: 49151849. A simultaneous Webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company's website, www.ashs.com, or www.streetevents.com (institutional investors). A replay will be available until November 21, 2019 at the same internet addresses, or by dialing 1 (888) 843-7419 and entering 49151849# when prompted.

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services provides turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services. AMS is the world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy, and the latest IGRT and IMRT systems. For more information, please visit: www.ashs.com

Contacts: American Shared Hospital Services Ernest A. Bates, M.D. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer P: (415) 788-5300 eabates@ashs.com PCG Advisory Group, Investor Relations Stephanie Prince P: (646) 762-4518 sprince@pcgadvisory.com