Scottie Resources Completes 2019 Fieldwork and Drilling Program and Provides Project Summary

VANCOUVER, Nov. 05, 2019 - Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to report on the successful completion of the 2019 fieldwork and drilling program and provide an initial summary of the work completed.



Favourable early season conditions allowed Scottie to maximize the time on the ground within the company’s mineral package within the Golden Triangle in northwestern British Columbia. The 2019 exploration program commenced in late June and the field crews conducted exploration activities through to mid-October.

Thomas Mumford, VP Exploration of Scottie Resources commented: “This was a low snow year for the area, and with the help of an early season start and warm temperatures we were able to access large portions of unexplored terrain. This resulted in the discovery of numerous zones of quartz-carbonate-pyrrhotite-bearing mineralization similar to known mineralized zones at and near the historic Scottie Gold Mine. The company is excited to continue the exploration and drilling to expand on known mineralization, resource areas and on the prospective new targets developed in 2020”.

During the period between early June and mid-October the company collected 535 soil samples, 24 rock channel samples, 581 rock grab and chip samples, and conducted detailed geological mapping within the area surrounding Scottie Gold Mine, as well as other significant targets. The 2019 exploration program discovered four new zones of sheared quartz-carbonate-pyrrhotite-bearing mineralization which is similar to the high-grade zones within the historic Scottie Gold Mine. In addition the company delineated six additional early stage exploration targets for more comprehensive fieldwork in 2020. Scottie anticipates the release of surface and drill results from November through January 2020. Based on the Company’s fieldwork programs conducted over the last two field seasons 20 diamond drill holes, totalling 2050 metres, were selected to extend the known mineralization out along strike and at depth.

Surface Drilling Program

As announced in late August (Please see Scottie’s news release dated - August 20, 2019), a 2000 m drill program targeting high-probability holes on the Scottie and Bow Properties was completed. This 20 hole diamond drilling program comprised drilling in three zones: (1) Bend Vein, 11 holes, 877.7 m; (2) Blueberry Vein, 8 holes, 633.2 m; and (3) Scottie Gold Mine, 1 hole, 539.1 m. Together a total of 2050 metres were drilled. Of the 20 drilled holes, 17 contained intervals of sheared and sulphidized veins (similar to those observed in the Scottie Gold Mine) the results of which will be disseminated as they are received from the laboratory and interpreted.

Geological Mapping and Sampling

The largest component of the 2019 field season was a robust surficial geology program, which ran from late-June until mid-September. Completed work highlights include:

Ground-truthing geophysical anomalies on the Summit Lake property

Detailed mapping on the Scottie-Bow properties

Soil sample grids on discreet targets on the Ruby Silver property

Channel sampling of prospective surface mineralization

Additional sampling of the Scottie Gold Mine access tunnel

Overall the surface work assessed an area >18,500 hectares and produced 535 soil samples, 24 rock channel samples, and 581 rock grab and chip samples. Results have started to come in, and are expected to be released before the end of the year. These releases will follow up the preliminary targets noted in the Company’s August 27, 2019 news release on the Summit Lake Claims.

Additional work on Tailings

Following up on promising work from the 2018 field season, additional work on the historic tailings on site was undertaken, including:

Infill sampling (43 samples) Drone survey to estimate total volume Measurements of specific gravity to calculate tonnage



This information will help us to better define the grade and tonnage of the tailings, which has the potential to add another potentially economic resource to the Scottie project.

Table 1: Complete list of 2019 drill holes with intervals with significant sheared and sulphidized veins (Gold is commonly associated with sulphidized veins in the Scottie Gold Mine area)

Drillhole ID Target Total Depth (m) *Sheared + Sulphidized Veins (m)** SR19-01 Bend Vein 67 41.88 - 42.1 SR19-02 Bend Vein 86 61.9 - 62.7 SR19-03 Bend Vein 116 35.7 - 36.05; 77.54 - 77.89; 99.9 - 100.7; 105.5 - 107.1 SR19-04 Bend Vein 131 82.28 - 82.77; 84.43 - 84.82 SR19-05 Bend Vein 82.5 53.9 - 54.46 SR19-06 Bend Vein 131 76.69 - 77.05; 104.56 - 104.88 SR19-07 Bend Vein 116 98.73 - 99.47 SR19-08 Bend Vein 56 Weak structure with minor mineralization SR19-09 Bend Vein 35.3 Weak structure with minor mineralization SR19-10 Bend Vein 16.5 Hole abandoned - intersected road construction debris SR19-11 Bend Vein 40.4 25.5 - 28.3; 28.55 - 28.8 SR19-12 Blueberry Vein 67.3 39 - 39.5 SR19-13 Scottie Gold Mine - O & M Zones 539.11 5 - 5.3; 70.5 - 71; 85.2 - 85.5; 86 - 86.3; 89 - 92; 167 - 168.7; 168.7 - 174; 249.5 - 252.5; 259.3 - 260; 334 - 337; 362.5 - 363.5; 406.3 - 406.7; 481 - 502; 503 – 514 SR19-14 Blueberry Vein 77 2 - 13; 26.5 - 26.72; 49.6 - 50.1; 53.3 - 53.5 SR19-15 Blueberry Vein 89 12.7 - 13; 31.3 - 31.6; 72.5 - 74 SR19-16 Blueberry Vein 58.5 13 - 14.5; 29 - 30; 54 - 56 SR19-17 Blueberry Vein 58.5 39.95 - 40.75 SR19-18 Blueberry Vein 71 21 - 21.5; 64.5 - 64.8 SR19-19 Blueberry Vein 50 16 - 16.8 SR19-20 Blueberry Vein 161.9 37.51 - 37.92; 58.08 - 58.87; 59.18 - 62.08; 70.13 - 74.3; 103.74 - 110.36; 131.45 - 132.41; 146.44 - 148.15

*only reporting intercepts > 20 cm

**All intervals are core-length. True width is estimated to be 80-90% of core length

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO 9001:2008 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Grab samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and they may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.



Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine property and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in the Bow property and the Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie owns 100% interests in the Ruby Silver and Black Hills properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in the Bitter Creek property which joins the Ruby Silver property with the Black Hills property.

All of the Company’s properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world’s most prolific mineralized districts.

