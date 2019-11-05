Change at the Typhoon Management

LAVAL, Nov. 05, 2019 - Typhoon Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: TYP) («Typhoon») announces that, following a joint decision, the President and CEO, Mr. David Mc Donald, is leaving the corporation with immediate effect. Mr. Mc Donald had been with Typhoon since December 2002.



The board of directors assigns Mr. Serge Roy the responsibility of succeeding him. He will also be a member of the board of directors of Typhoon.

Mr. Roy is a respected businessman in the mining industry for the last 25 years and has a vast experience of strategic acquisitions and financial aspects relating to the mining industry. He founded the Ressources Metanor company in 1999, which he has afterward, listed on the Stock Exchange with a first public offering in December 2003. Initially Ressources Metanor, was an exploration company until 2006 and becomes a commercial producer in 2008, with the acquisition of the Bachelor and Barry’s open-pit project. Mr. Roy was chairman and CEO of the company from 2003 till 2014, and president of his board of directors from 2003 until 2017.

Mr. Roy and the Corporation’s management wish to increase the pace of Typhoon’s exploration work and assess various opportunities to acquire new mineral exploration properties in order to consolidate a different portfolio, with the aim of increasing shareholder equity and the value of Typhoon’s shares.

Typhoon management would like to thank Mr. Mc Donald for his valuable services to Typhoon.

Typhoon had 41,530,469 common shares, listed on the TSX Ventures Exchange under the stock symbol TYP.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Serge Roy

Phone: 1-819-856-8435

www.typhoonexploration.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility

for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.