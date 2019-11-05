Orefinders Releases Webinar on Mistango and Knight Updates

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2019 - Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (ORX:TSX.V) is pleased to present its latest webinar to shareholders as an update on the recent election of its nominees to Mistango River Resources (MIS:CSE) board of directors. The webinar also includes an update on Orefinders 100% owned Knight Project, and the significance of the gold mineralisation identified in bedrock similar to the environment around the high-grade Minto pipe as announced on November 1, 2019.

Click here to watch Orefinders Webinar

About Orefinders Resources Inc.

Orefinders is a Gold exploration and development company focused in the Kirkland Lake District of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol ORX.

