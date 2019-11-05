Gold Assay Results

November 5, 2019 - TheNewswire - Providence Gold Mines "the Company" (TSXV:PHD) (OTC: PRRVF) the Company is extremely delighted to announce that further to the news release of September 26, 2019 assay results of up to 253.6 (g/t) from its Providence mine stockpile located in Tuolumne County, California.

Today's and the previously reported assay results of July 19 and September 4, 2019 advances the support of the stockpile, and as well the high-grade nature of the mineralization. The processed material collected from a depth of approximately one meter over a total distance of 65 meters. The material sampled was gravel size and each sample taken was approximately 0.5 meter in length for each meter. Results from the sampling program are reported as follows:

Assay results - Stockpile Sept 2019 Sample# Wgt Kg Au (g/t) Sample# Wgt Kg Au (g/t) Sample# Wgt Kg Au (g/t) 2980516 1.55 0.01 2980541 6.63 3.36 2981026 4.48 0.19 2980519 2.05 0.20 2980542 4.79 0.94 2981027 6.10 0.84 2980520 3.46 5.27 2980543 3.43 0.75 2981028 3.91 0.28 2980521 3.58 2.02 2980544 4.49 2.39 2981029 4.49 0.97 2980522 3.55 34.50 2980545 6.15 2.00 2981030 5.54 0.04 2980523 2.20 0.07 2980546 3.98 1.50 2981031 2.92 1.04 2980524 3.19 3.30 2980547 4.93 0.65 2981032 3.98 0.04 2980525 2.16 1.95 2980548 4.86 1.75 2981033 6.36 0.11 2980527 1.17 1.30 2980549 5.08 2.00 2981034 6.32 0.12 2980528 1.47 0.10 2981015 3.53 1.20 2981035 4.67 0.01 2980529 4.88 3.13 2981016 4.05 0.02 2981036 7.33 0.01 2980530 2.89 2.17 2981017 1.69 94.10 2981037 3.46 0.51 2980531 4.20 1.78 2981018 1.58 2.90 2981038 5.60 0.06 2980532 5.11 3.76 2981019 1.37 17.60 2981041 3.11 1.02 2980533 4.72 1.01 2981020 1.54 253.60 2981042 6.60 0.59 2980534 2.83 1.50 2981021 3.15 0.03 2981043 5.91 0.48 2980535 1.92 5.38 2981022 2.21 0.15 2981044 8.45 1.00 2980536 3.86 5.42 2981023 2.05 3.41 2981045 6.41 0.17 2980538 4.72 2.61 2981024 5.60 3.15 2981046 6.02 0.05 2980539 5.28 1.59 2981025 5.32 1.73 2981047 9.20 0.04 2981048 8.77 3.78 2981050 5.17 0.02 2981457 4.66 0.03 2981049 5.28 0.03 2981456 6.27 0.28

The stockpile samples were tested by Bureau Veritas Minerals of Sparks Nevada, using 30 gm lead collection fire assay fusion for total sample digestion with AA finish. All Au>10 ppm is automatically analyzed by gravimetric method.

Brian Ray P.Geo. states, " These assay results are extremely encouraging and advances our evaluation of the potential within the stockpile"..

The Company believes that the material represents all the historically milled material of the Providence mine production. Historical mining recovery methods in 1916 were poor when compared to todays mining practice.

Qualified Person:

Brian Ray M.Sc., P.Geo. Head of Exploration and a qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

