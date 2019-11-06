Menü Artikel
Barrick Announces Increased Dividend for Q3 2019

12:58 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

LONDON, Nov. 06, 2019 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the third quarter of 2019 of $0.05 per share, a 25% increase on the previous quarter’s dividend, payable on December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2019.1

Senior Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer Graham Shuttleworth said Barrick’s business continued to perform well and the increased dividend reflected its strong operating performance and growth in cashflows, and is consistent with the Company’s stated financial and operating objectives.

Enquiries:

Mark Bristow
President and
Chief Executive Officer
+1 647 205 7694
+44 788 071 1386		 Graham Shuttleworth
Senior Executive Vice-President
and Chief Financial Officer
+44 1534 735 333
+44 779 771 1338		 Kathy du Plessis
Investor and
Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

1 The declaration and payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors, and will depend on the Company’s financial results, cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.


