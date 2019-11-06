Melkior Announces Completion of Drill Program

November 6, 2019 - Timmins, Ontario - TheNewswire - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior") (TSXV:MKR) is pleased to announce it has completed the 2019 drill campaign in Carscallen Township. The program was extended to an additional 78 meters drilled on the last deep hole CAR-19-03A. Assays are pending at Actlabs. The first two drill holes were designed to follow up on historical intercepts of 14.21 g/t Au over 2.9 meters in drillhole WKD-07-6B within the Shenkman zone and 3.33 g/t Au over 4.5 meters in drillhole CAR-45-2010 within the Zam Zam zone. The holes were further intended to target multiple near surface gold bearing vein systems.

The second phase of drilling was designed to also follow up on earlier intercepts within the mafic volcanics which underly approximately 300 meters of the Carsallen granodiorite. The multiple series of gold bearing vein systems are believed to be late crosscutting structures that continue at depth into the mafic volcanics. Here, gold grades and widths may improve significantly as indicated by earlier drill hole CAR-80-2012 which intersected 51.9 g/t Au over 3.7 meters from 533.0 to 536.7 meters within the mafic volcanics. The drill hole CAR-19-03A was further designed to follow up on a copper gold zone discovered in 2012 by Geovector in drill hole CAR-79-2012 which returned 3.55% copper over 1.35 meters from 528.0 to 529.35 meters within a 10 meter zone grading 2.54 g/t Au over 10.0 meters from 528.0 to 538.0 meters.

The program was carried out under the supervision of Peter Caldbick, P.Geo and a consultant for Melkior Resources Inc., the qualified person responsible for this news release. The drill core was split with half sent to Actlabs in Timmins, On and fire assayed with an AA and gravimetric finish. Whole metallic assays are performed on samples containing visible gold. Duplicates, standards and blanks were inserted into the sample stream.

Qualified Person

All technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Caldbick, P.Geo. Mr. Caldbick is a consultant for Melkior and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Keith James Deluce, CEO

For more information, please contact:

Melkior Resources Inc.

E-mail: info@melkior.com

Tel: 705-267-4000

The reader is invited to visit Melkior's web site www.melkior.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the

TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.