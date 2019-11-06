Reunion Gold Welcomes New Manager, Corporate Development

LONGUEUIL, Nov. 06, 2019 - Reunion Gold Corp. (TSX-V: RGD) is pleased to announce that Mr. Paul Fowler has joined the company as Manager, Corporate Development, effective November 6th, 2019.



Réjean Gourde, president and CEO, stated: "Paul has worked for several high profile investment banks and brokerages in Canada, and in doing so he has helped hundreds of junior mining companies with their capital markets strategies. His corporate contacts and capital markets experience will be valuable assets for Reunion Gold as we look to grow and develop a portfolio of world class projects in the Guiana shield."

Paul Fowler has 14 years’ experience in Canadian capital markets, predominantly working with clients in the mining sector. He has previously held both Institutional Sales and Investment Banking roles at Wellington West Capital Markets, National Bank Financial, Paradigm Capital and Red Cloud Securities. Mr. Fowler is a CFA charterholder.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing gold projects in the Guiana Shield, South America. The Company has options to acquire an interest in the projects in French Guiana and Guyana. The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘RGD’. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website (www.reuniongold.com).

