Candente Copper Corp. Regrets the Passing of Michael Thicke VP Exploration and Director

VANCOUVER, Nov. 06, 2019 - Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT and TSX:BVL) (the “Company” or “Candente Copper”) regretfully advises the passing of Mr. Michael Thicke, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President Exploration and Director.



Mr. Thicke joined Sean Waller, past-President and Joanne Freeze, CEO as a key member of the Candente Group management team in January 2010. “We were so blessed to have such a great friend and experienced and successful porphyry copper expert join us to lead our exploration team,” comments Sean Waller.

“Mike, Sean and I got to know each other managing the Dawson (Geology) Club together at UBC (University of British Columbia) so many years ago, so it was a great pleasure to later work as a team, sharing our various talents and experiences exploring and developing both copper and gold projects in Peru and Mexico. Mike so intelligent, genuine and humorous, loved his career but his family more and was an extremely proud and dedicated husband and father,” comments Joanne Freeze.

Since joining Candente in 2010, Mr. Thicke performed the various roles of Technical Advisor, Vice President of Exploration and Director for Candente Copper and President of Cobriza Metals Corp. Mike’s technical role was to guide our copper exploration in Peru both at Cañariaco as well as the large portfolio of promising early stage copper projects we held in Peru. He was also very engaged in assisting with exploration at El Oro for Candente Gold Corp. As a Director/President/VP, Mike served tirelessly and contributed immensely, never shy to share his opinions insisting on what he believed to be best for all.

Mr. Thicke, an international porphyry expert, brought to Candente 30 years of global exploration experience with Rio Algom and BHP Billiton. Mike led teams exploring and evaluating porphyry copper deposits in North America, Chile, Peru, Argentina and Kazakhstan. He also spent two years managing exploration for Sedex Zinc deposits in Namibia, and for sediment hosted copper deposits in Zambia. Mike and his family lived overseas for almost 13 years living in Chile, Argentina and Namibia.



As District Geologist for Rio Algom (now BHP Billiton) in Chile, Mike was a key member of the team that discovered the large-scale Spence porphyry copper deposit in 1996. This same team was awarded the prestigious Prospector of the Year Award by the PDAC for this discovery in 1998. The Spence deposit was a unique discovery as it was 100% hidden under 80 to 100 metres of gravels. Spence commenced production in 2006 and has a nominal annual production capacity of 200,000 tonnes copper cathode.

Since leaving BHP-Billiton, Mr. Thicke has shared his talents with Serengeti Resources Inc., Cupric Canyon, Puddle Pond Resources Inc. and Library Gold.

Mike will be sorely missed by all of us who worked with him in the Candente Group in Canada, Peru and Mexico and also in the international mining community. The Company extends its heartfelt condolences to Mr. Thicke’s family and friends.

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper is a mineral exploration company engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company is committed to Shared Value Initiatives for various stakeholders including citizens from community and region as well as investors and government during all phases of our exploration and development activities.

The Company is currently focused and has invested US$62M on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Feasibility stage Cañariaco Norte deposit as well as the Cañariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, located within the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes in the Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

Joanne C. Freeze, P.Geo., CEO is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the projects discussed above. She have reviewed and approved the contents of this release.



This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Candente Copper relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements.

