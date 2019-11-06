TANTALEX Announces Start of Drilling on Manono-Kitotolo Tailings Project

TORONTO, November 6, 2019 - Tantalex Resources Corp. (CSE:TTX)(FSE:1T0) ("TANTALEX" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce that the Company has selected an experienced drilling contractor to begin drilling the highly prospective tailings dumps identified from our preliminary grab sample program. Mobilization to site is commencing this week with drilling expected to start by November 14th.

Drilling will be carried out on the tailings dumps identified on the map here below for a total of 5000m of AC drilling to provide Li grade and relative distribution of lithium mineralization within these dumps.

Figure 1 Local setting of the Manono tailings project showing the Manono and Kitotolo pegmatites as well as the tailings dumps and associated tailings terraces (Note that tailing #s G, J and K are not part of the Tantalex Minocom agreement). (To view the full-size image, please click here)

About Tantalex Resources Corporation

Tantalex is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of Lithium, Cobalt, Tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa. The Corporation is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (symbol: TTX) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol: 1T0).

Tantalex has been active in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for the last 4 years and completed in August 2018 the acquisition, through a subsidiary, of an exploitation license to produce lithium minerals from the tailings dumps of the historical Manono-Kitotolo (MK) mine in Tanganyika province in the DRC.

The Manono Kitotolo Tailings consist of material taken from the numerous open pit mines which were exploited from 1919 to the mid 80's, producing 140,000-185,000 tons of tin and 4,500 tons of coltan concentrate (Zairetain 1981). Minerals were extracted from LCT pegmatites which have been documented as containing up to 1.7 and 2% Li2O (Bassot, Mario & Levesque, 1980). Spodumene (Li) was not recovered at the time and went into the dumps with other tailings.

