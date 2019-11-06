Bear Creek Grants Incentive Stock Options

Vancouver, November 6, 2019 - Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (BVL: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors authorized and approved, and today granted, 75,000 incentive stock options (the "Stock Options") to Mr. Alan Hair pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"). Mr. Hair was appointed to the Company's Board of Directors on September 16, 2019. The Stock Options will vest periodically in accordance with the Stock Option Plan and may be exercised on or before November 6, 2029 at an exercise price of Cdn $2.58 per share, being the November 5, 2019 closing price of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Anthony Hawkshaw

President and CEO

For further information contact:

Barbara Henderson - Investor Relations

Direct: 604-628-1111

E-mail: barb@bearcreekmining.com

Or visit www.bearcreekmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49478