Bear Creek Grants Incentive Stock Options

Vancouver, November 6, 2019 - Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (BVL: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors authorized and approved, and today granted, 75,000 incentive stock options (the "Stock Options") to Mr. Alan Hair pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"). Mr. Hair was appointed to the Company's Board of Directors on September 16, 2019. The Stock Options will vest periodically in accordance with the Stock Option Plan and may be exercised on or before November 6, 2029 at an exercise price of Cdn $2.58 per share, being the November 5, 2019 closing price of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture exchange.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Anthony Hawkshaw President and CEO
For further information contact: Barbara Henderson - Investor Relations Direct: 604-628-1111 E-mail: barb@bearcreekmining.com Or visit www.bearcreekmining.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49478
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!