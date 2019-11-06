Mako Mining Corp. - Corporate Update

TSX-V: MKO

VANCOUVER, Nov. 6, 2019 - Mako Mining Corp. (TSX-V: MKO) ("Mako" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing project development and exploration programs at its fully-permitted San Albino project in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua ("San Albino"), the status of the Company's Mexican operations and important information for the upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on December 4, 2019.

Nicaragua Update

Development work at San Albino is proceeding on schedule. The crusher has been purchased and is expected to be delivered to site over the course of the next six weeks. Importantly, the crusher is capable of handling over 1,000tpd, which allows for an increase in throughput beyond the 500tpd permit granted in September 2017. Earthworks for the mill platform are now complete. Numerous second-hand mills have been identified with plans to select the best one for the project by the end of 2019. Plant construction is still on track for completion by the summer of 2020.

Although only 7,000 m of infill grade-control drilling were planned at San Albino, the positive results encountered to date have extended the program to over 9,600 m and 224 diamond drill holes. Specifically, the decision to dedicate one drill rig to testing the strike and down dip extensions of the near surface high-grade Porcelana-style mineralization has yielded some of the highest grade x thickness intercepts in the Company's history (see press releases dated September 4, 2019, September 26, 2019 and October 17, 2019). In an attempt to aggressively test the down dip extension of the Porcelana-style mineralization, hole SA19-299 was drilled well outside the ultimate pit limit (approximately 70 m down dip) as defined in the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment for the San Albino Gold Deposit dated April 29, 2015 (the "PEA") and available on the Mako's website and SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company is pleased to report that hole SA19-299 has intersected a relatively thick zone (greater than 4 m) of sulfide mineralization that has previously been associated with high gold grades.

An additional batch of infill drilling results will be ready for dissemination shortly, with remaining assay results, including hole SA19-299, to be released as they are received.

Once infill drilling at San Albino is complete, the Company plans to move certain drill rigs to the Las Conchitas area (approximately three kilometers to the south) to supplement exploration work currently ongoing with a single rig. The mobilization of additional rigs to this area is part of the Company's goal of producing a maiden resource at Las Conchitas. Pending assay results from ongoing drilling at Las Conchitas are expected back from the lab soon and ready for dissemination later this month.

The Company is also pleased to announce that only two major milestones remain in order to commence mining at San Albino; an update to the geological model and mine plan following completion of the infill drill program, and the delivery of laboratory equipment from Mexico to Nicaragua. The Company expects both of these items to be complete by January such that mining can commence at San Albino in February.

Mexico Update

At the La Trinidad mine in Sinaloa, Mexico, gold production is nearing conclusion, with gold sales being used to fund ongoing reclamation and severance costs. Nearly all of the mining and process plant equipment has been moved to the United States with the exception of the laboratory equipment, which will be moved to Nicaragua imminently. Surplus equipment is expected to be sold over the coming months.

As discussed in a previous corporate update (see press release dated August 9, 2019), the Company has been unsuccessful in receiving any insurance proceeds from damages sustained at the La Trinidad mine from Hurricane Willa in October 2018. Mako, through its subsidiaries Oro Gold de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. ("OGM") and Marlin Gold Mining Ltd.., has filed a lawsuit against the Company's insurance provider, Seguros Afirme, S.A. de C.V. ("Afirme"), for over US$7 million in Mexico, and Mako with these subsidiaries also filed suit against Afirme's reinsurance providers in the United States. The La Trinidad mine was severely damaged due to Hurricane Willa and the denial of payment by Afirme is viewed as unacceptable. There are currently no insurance receivables booked on Mako's balance sheet, so any payment(s) received above the costs of the suit will be treated as a gain.

The Company is pleased to report that its Mexican subsidiary OGM has reached a settlement agreement with the primary mining contractor at the La Trinidad mine. The mining contractor was owed approximately US$11.3 million by OGM. Despite being ring-fenced from the rest of Mako's corporate structure, the Company chose to settle with the contractor by making a US$4 million upfront payment and agreeing to make two additional US$1 million payments 12 months and 24 months from signing of the settlement agreement. As this liability was being accounted for at approximately US$11.3 million, a substantial accounting gain is expected in the next quarterly report.

Nearly all of the remaining payables held at OGM are concession taxes owed to the Mexican government, and are completely ring-fenced from Mako and its other subsidiaries. The Company plans to liquidate the remaining Mexican assets in due course and does not anticipate any further payments to settle any outstanding liabilities.

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Mako's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held in Toronto on December 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM. For further details, please see the Combined Notice and Management Information Circular posted on SEDAR and the Company's website. John Conlon, a current director of the Company, is not being re-nominated for election. Being nominated to replace Mr. Conlon is John Stevens, a corporate director since retiring in 2006 following 30 years in various executive roles at JP Morgan Chase and its predecessors. Mr. Stevens spent the majority of his career working in Latin America, including significant experience in Nicaragua. We thank Mr. Conlon for his years of service, and look forward to welcoming Mr. Stevens to the board in December.

Qualified Person

John M. Kowalchuk, P.Geo, a geologist and qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release. Mr. Kowalchuk is a senior geologist and a consultant to the Company.

