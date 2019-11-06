Sayona Mining Ltd: Strengthens Bid Team for North American Lithium

Brisbane, Australia - Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) announced today a boost for its bid for the North American Lithium Inc (NAL) operation in Quebec, Canada, with further expertise in operational know-how added to its world-class team supporting the bid.Highlights- Primero Group Americas, a leading engineering firm specialising in lithium operations, joins worldclass team supporting Sayona in the bidding process for the North American Lithium (NAL) mine in Quebec, Canada- Former NAL superintendent and plant manager, Ghislain Dube, also joins bidding team to add his operational experience and in-depth knowledge of mine's operations- Support team including Altura Mining, engineers BBA and Hatch, financial advisers Jett Capital Advisors and PwC, researchers and other advisers, offers leading technical skills and managerial expertise combined with financial capacity to turn around NAL and achieve sustainable and profitable operation for benefit of Quebec and all stakeholders.Joining Sayona's bid team is Primero Group Americas, a leading engineering firm that offers operational expertise in lithium mining, as demonstrated by its work for companies including lithium producer Altura Mining's Pilgangoora mine in Western Australia among other hard rock lithium operations.Significantly too, former NAL superintendent and plant manager, Ghislain Dube, is joining Sayona's bid support team, providing his personal, in-depth knowledge concerning the NAL operation.Welcoming the additions to Sayona's already world-class bid team, Sayona's Managing Director, Brett Lynch said they offered demonstrated experience and insights that could prove invaluable in turning around the NAL operation and ensuring successful outcomes for all stakeholders."Primero has shown at Altura's Pilgangoora mine and other projects they have the engineering excellence to ensure a successful operation, and that's exactly what is needed at NAL," Mr Lynch said."Added to this proven expertise, having former NAL plant manager Mr Dube with our team will ensure there are no gaps in our knowledge concerning the operation - the type of experience you just cannot get from data alone."Guy Laliberte, CEO of Sayona Quebec, said both recruits would complement an already strong bidding team as the Company advances its turnaround plan for NAL."Having experienced and quality resources like Ghislain, who knows the mine and current production facilities and its particularities, will be essential for the implementation of its restart plan," he said."Sayona looks forward to working closely with all stakeholders to achieve a successful operation at NAL, should we earn the privilege of being retained by the Administrator to relaunch these facilities. "Welcoming the partnership with Sayona, Primero Group Americas General Manager, Jacques Parent said: "Primero is pleased to work with Sayona on the NAL project in Quebec. In addition to the design, construction and operation of multiple hard rock lithium projects in Australia, this NAL project is strengthened by Primero Americas' cold weather and local lithium experience. Primero looks forward to delivering a successful project together with the strong team Sayona has assembled."The world-class team supporting Sayona's bid for NAL now encompasses every aspect of a successful turnaround operation, with operational experience provided by Altura Mining, Primero and Mr Dube; engineering and mine planning by consultancies BBA and GCM Consultants; technological solutions by the Centre Technologiques de Residus Industriels (CTRI); market intelligence by consultancy Hatch; financing expertise by specialist lithium funders Jett Capital Advisors; construction costs expertise from Legico-CHP; financial advisory by PwC; and other leading consultants covering environmental management, processing and other areas, comprising Remi Asselin, Jarrett Quinn, Martin Perusse and Yanick Plourde.Mr Lynch added: "Sayona's team gives NAL its best chance of a successful turnaround, with proven operational experience combined with personal knowledge of the operation, together with the necessary engineering, environmental and financial know-how."With the added advantage of combining lithium to be produced from our emerging Authier Lithium Project, Sayona has all the ingredients in place to deliver positive outcomes for the people of Quebec, enhancing the government's push to develop a complete lithium value chain in the province."





About Sayona Mining Ltd:



Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.



Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au





Source:



Sayona Mining Ltd.





Contact:

Brett Lynch Managing Director Phone: +61 (7) 3369 7058 Email: info@sayonamining.com.au