Gatling Drilling Extends Widespread Mineralization 250 meters West and Expands Fourth Mineralized Horizon

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - November 7, 2019 - Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GTR) (OTC:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce that drilling between the Cheminis and Bear deposits has extended the recently discovered, widespread mineralization. The new hole, GTR-19-019, is located 250 meters west of hole GTR-19-017 and further confirms that the two deposits are connected as part of one mineralized system. Results include 1.2 g/t Au over 21.8 meters within the altered South Flow zone. Gatling has also identified a fourth mineralized zone within the altered South Sediments that will be followed up during the 2020 drill program.

Highlights and Observations

- Continuous Widespread Mineralization. Gatling continues to intersect a large structural dilation zone between the Bear and Cheminis deposits with 1.2 g/t Au over 21.8 meters. This zone is 250 meters west of GTR-19-017, which intersected 1.5 g/t Au over 36.8 meters (see Gatling news release dated October 15, 2019), as shown in Figure 1. Both zones display strong silica-sericite alteration and pyrite mineralization up to 15%.

- Extended Fourth Mineralized Horizon. Gatling has drilled its first intersections of gold mineralization within the South Sediments at the Larder Gold project, extending the zone westward towards the Cheminis deposit (Figure 4). Drill hole GTR-19-018 contains 4.0 g/t Au over 2.0 meters and GTR-19-019 contains 4.6 g/t Au over 2.0 meters. The South Sediment zone intersections now provide continuity of mineralization between Cheminis and Bear across multiple gold zones. Both intersections are hosted in a fine-grained silica-sericite altered greywacke with 10% pyrite mineralization. Gatling now has gold values in the North Volcanics, Ultramafics, South Flow and South Sediments. This new gold mineralization is similar to the auriferous southern sediments at the McGarry mine, 6 kilometers east of the Larder Gold project.

- 4.5 kilometer Mineralized Trend. These new findings further confirm that Gatling's 4.5 kilometer trend is part of one large mineralized system (Figure 3). Gatling continues to expand the widespread mineralization within the South Flow zone connecting the Bear Deposit to the South Flow zone from the Cheminis Deposit, which now extends a total of 2.5 kilometers along strike and to 850 meters at depth (Figure 2).

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO stated, "These new results provide further, strong confirmation that the mineralization between Cheminis and Bear deposits are connected. Importantly, we have also intercepted a new mineralized horizon in the area, which suggests that the continuity of mineralization between Cheminis and Bear deposits occurs across multiple gold zones. This new horizon will be targeted for further drilling in 2020, as will the untested gap between the Cheminis and Fernland deposits."

Results from drill holes

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone GTR-19-018 954.0 955.5 1.5 1.9 North-Ultramafic Contact 1192.0 1193.0 1.0 4.0 South Sediments GTR-19-019 750.0 752.0 2.0 4.6 South Sediments 839.2 861.0 21.8 1.2 South Flow

*Stated lengths are core lengths as drilled. True widths are estimated to be 60 to 80% of reported core length intervals.

Drill hole location

Hole ID Azimuth Dip Length (m) UTM East UTM North Elev (m) GTR-19-018 180 -67 1,213 600447 5330900 341 GTR-19-019 0 -79 1,166 600352 5330125 312

Geological Summary

GTR-19-018

The North zone has a 1.5 meter width and gradational contact with the Ultramafic rocks. This is width is primarily due to the location of where the drill hole is within the regional folding towards the Cheminis deposit. The unit is light grey in color, fine to medium grained with brecciation and quartz fracture filling throughout. Alteration includes moderate pervasive silicification, moderate to strong sericite alteration, and local fuchsite-chlorite patches. Mineralization includes 1.5% fine grained disseminated pyrite throughout with trace chalcopyrite. The South Sediments are greywackes with strong silica-sericite pervasive alteration.

GTR-19-019

The South Sediments are a fine-grained greywacke with strong silica-sericite pervasive alteration and 3% disseminated pyrite. Large widespread mineralization occurs within the South Flow zone between 839.2 and 861.0 meters where intense silica-sericite alteration is present as well as disseminated pyrite mineralization up to 15%. Zones from GTR-19-017 and GTR-19-019 both exhibit intense silica sericite alteration associated with mineralization over large widths indicating intense hydrothermal alteration within a wide-spread dilation zone along the Larder Lake Cadillac Break.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Hybrid long section looking north at the Bear deposit showing North and South zones with pierce points.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Level cut at 850 meters below surface illustrating both South Flow zone mineralized trend connected with Cheminis.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3. Larder Gold Project deposit-zone long section of the 4.5 kilometer mineralized trend cross the Bear, Cheminis and Fernland zones.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4. Larder Gold Project plan map showing Gatling drilling plan and mineralized zones.

QA/QC

Drill core is logged and sampled at the Larder project site. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw with half sent for assay at ALS Labs in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The other half is secured and retained on site. All samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning greater than 5.0 g/t gold are analyzed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Certified reference standards and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream as part of Gatling's quality control/quality assurance program.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370-hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Gatling and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO

Gatling Exploration Inc.

For further information on Gatling, contact Investor Relations

Telephone: 1-888-316-1050

Email: ir@gatlingexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements: Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainness and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.