OceanaGold Intersects Additional Significant High-Grade Gold and Silver Mineralisation at WKP in New Zealand

MELBOURNE, Nov. 7, 2019 - OceanaGold Corp. (TSX: OGC / ASX: OGC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the intersection of additional high-grade gold and silver mineralisation during its extensive resource definition drilling along the East Graben vein at the Company's WKP prospect in New Zealand. These drill results support and extend the high-grade results and resources reported in February 2019.

Significant Intercepts (true widths)





• 25.4m @ 38.7 g/t gold, 64.5 g/t silver East Graben vein zone • 13.6m @ 9.8 g/t gold, 14.2 g/t silver East Graben main vein • 4.5m @ 21.8 g/t gold, 41.3 g/t silver East Graben footwall vein • 3.4m @ 21.4 g/t gold, 25.2 g/t silver East Graben hangingwall vein • 1.0m @ 150.4 g/t gold, 918.9g/t silver East Graben main vein • 1.5m @ 136.9 g/t gold, 63.2 g/t silver East Graben footwall vein

Mick Wilkes, President & CEO of OceanaGold said, "WKP is a game-changing discovery that continues to yield significant high-grade results. Drilling on the East Graben vein, one of several structures at WKP, has intersected significant widths and grades in nearly every hole to date which further increases our confidence in continuing to advance this prospect. Based on the initial high-grade resource announced earlier this year and the continued success of our exploration program, WKP is demonstrating the significant potential still to be fully realised in the Waihi district."

"We are currently working on an all-encompassing preliminary economic study which we expect to complete in the first half of 2020. We are not only excited about the prospects at Waihi for our shareholders but also for our proud Kiwi workforce and the local, rural communities. Discoveries such WKP have the potential to further create employment opportunities while delivering significant socio-economic benefits."

Since the February 2019 exploration update, 8,788 metres have been drilled at WKP focussing on resource definition drilling of the East Graben Vein; one of three major low sulphidation epithermal gold-silver veins identified to date within the WKP prospect area (Figures 1 & 3). In addition to these known veins, the Company has intercepted several high-grade veins in the hangingwall and footwall of the East Graben vein (Table 1).

The Company commenced exploration of the WKP prospect in August 2017 and to date has drilled 24,535 metres in 54 holes. In February 2019, the Company reported an initial Indicated Resource of 0.41 million tonnes grading 18.0 g/t gold and 22.7 g/t silver for 234,000 ounces of gold and 296,000 ounces of silver on the East Graben vein. Additionally, an Inferred Resource of 1.1 million tonnes at a grade of 11.9 g/t gold and 16.8 g/t silver for 401,000 ounces of gold and 568,000 ounces of silver was reported that is comprised of mineralisation from several veins along the East Graben vein trend with the East Graben main vein contributing approximately 45% of the Inferred metal. The footwall veins to the East Graben main vein contributes a further 36% of the contained Inferred metal totalling 145,000 ounces of gold. The remainder of the gold mineralisation is made up of other veins including the T Stream and East Graben Hanging wall veins. Although significant intercepts have been drilled on the Western Vein, further drilling is required to access the potential for additional resources.

Drilling during 2019 has focussed on growing the Inferred Resources on the East Graben vein and associated high-grade hanging and footwall veins with approximately 11,000 metres of extensional drilling. This work has continued to successfully intersect high-grade mineralisation of significant width, increasing the confidence in continuity and extension of mineralisation within the East Graben vein and associated hanging and footwall veins. This high-grade gold mineralisation remains open along strike in both directions and both up- and down-dip of mineralisation defined to date (Figure 2).

Additional drill sites are being considered to enable more extensive step-out drilling along strike to the north and south and extensional drilling of the high-grade intersections, in particular, up-dip to the south where drill platforms to date were not optimal for testing potential high-grade extensions to holes WKP81, WKP63, and WKP54. The Company also plans to further drill the T-Stream and Western veins this year with a goal of testing the potential size of these veins as historic drilling has confirmed the significant width and grade mineralisation similar to the East Graben vein.

The Company is currently working on an all-encompassing study for the Waihi district. The Company expects to complete this study in the first half of 2020 incorporating development of the Martha and WKP deposits over the longer-term highlighting production rates, high-level costs and production schedules.

Table 1: Recent Significant Diamond Drill Intersections

Drill Hole ID East#

(m) North#

(m) Collar RL

(m) Az# Dip From

(m) To

(m) True width

(m) Gold Grade

(g/t) Silver Grade (g/t) Vein



WKP70 2759651 6430237 235.8 134.1 -26.8 387.3 388.1 0.8 46.00 71.0 T Stream HW

WKP71B 2760155 6429850 181.8 142.4 -24.6 371.9 374.1 1.3 14.40 37.0 East Graben HW

WKP71B 2760155 6429850 181.8 142.4 -24.6 394.9 416.1 13.6 9.75 14.2 East Graben

WKP71B 2760155 6429850 181.8 142.4 -24.6 433.9 438.7 4.5 21.79 41.3 East Graben FW

WKP71B 2760155 6429850 181.8 142.4 -24.6 464.8 466.9 1.9 22.92 32.1 East Graben FW

WKP72 2760429 6429895 225.9 160.8 -51.7 167.7 170.0 1.8 14.88 26.5 East Graben HW

WKP72 2760429 6429895 225.9 160.8 -51.7 179.0 180.0 1.0* 32.20 21.0 East Graben HW

WKP72 2760429 6429895 225.9 160.8 -51.7 221.4 222.8 0.9 28.51 118.9 East Graben

WKP73 2760432 6429893 226.0 161.6 -65.8 281.3 284.2 1.9 11.52 21.8 East Graben

WKP74 2760154 6429852 181.9 123.2 -36.7 210.0 216.0 3.4 21.43 25.2 East Graben HW

WKP75 2760434 6429894 225.8 117.2 -50.9 191.9 193.4 1.0 150.40 918.9 East Graben

WKP75 2760434 6429894 225.8 117.2 -50.9 239.1 252.4 13.3* 13.01 35.9 East Graben FW

WKP76 2760432 6429892 226.0 169.8 -42.6 375.3 376.8 1.1 20.60 54.0 East Graben FW

WKP76 2760432 6429892 226.0 169.8 -42.6 433.2 437.7 4.5* 11.17 75.3 East Graben FW

WKP77 2760155 6429851 181.9 126.6 -26.3 324.1 324.6 0.5* 43.90 49.0 East Graben HW

WKP77 2760155 6429851 181.9 126.6 -26.3 341.2 347.3 5.7 5.43 8.8 East Graben HW

WKP77 2760155 6429851 181.9 126.6 -26.3 361.1 366.1 4.7 4.52 7.4 East Graben

WKP77 2760155 6429851 181.9 126.6 -26.3 431.0 431.8 0.4 30.10 16.0 East Graben FW

WKP77 2760155 6429851 181.9 126.6 -26.3 459.8 462.1 2.0 20.93 60.7 East Graben FW

WKP77 2760155 6429851 181.9 126.6 -26.3 475.0 477.7 2.3 12.75 22.2 East Graben FW

WKP79 2760154 6429850 181.7 140.9 -32.3 163.7 164.8 0.8 18.00 89.0 East Graben HW

WKP79 2760154 6429850 181.7 140.9 -32.3 242.4 243.2 0.7 71.00 182.0 East Graben HW

WKP79 2760154 6429850 181.7 140.9 -32.3 387.3 389.0 1.2 16.48 41.3 East Graben HW

WKP80 2760434 6429896 225.8 64.4 -54.5 242.1 244.3 1.6 12.58 54.3 East Graben

WKP81 2760155 6429849 181.7 149.9 -22.7 152.8 154.0 0.8 18.60 91.0 East Graben HW

WKP81 2760155 6429849 181.7 149.9 -22.7 420.0 421.8 1.4 14.47 23.3 East Graben HW

WKP81 2760155 6429849 181.7 149.9 -22.7 433.7 466.9 25.4 38.66 64.5 East Graben Zone

including 2760155 6429849 181.7 149.9 -22.7 433.7 440.6 5.3 39.00 67.5 East Graben

and 2760155 6429849 181.7 149.9 -22.7 445.5 460.5 11.5 64.40 104.8 East Graben FW

and 2760155 6429849 181.7 149.9 -22.7 464.7 466.9 1.6 14.99 26.5 East Graben FW

WKP82 2760433 6429892 225.9 142.3 -46.7 250.0 252.6 1.5 136.85 63.2 East Graben FW



* Downhole length as true width not able to be determined

All drill data in relation to WKP can be found on the Company's website at http://www.oceanagold.com/investor-centre/filings/. In line with ASX listing requirements, OceanaGold has appended the information required by JORC Table 1 for WKP exploration results to its ASX announcement. JORC Table 1 is not required under National Instrument 43-101. Readers are referred to the ASX website at www.asx.com.au or the OceanaGold website at www.oceanagold.com to view JORC Table 1.

