Orefinders Updates on Pacific Precious Milestones and 2019 Exploration Results

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 - Orefinders Resources ("Orefinders" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Pacific Precious ("Pacific") has concluded its exploration program and is progressing in parallel with its going public process planned for Q1 2020. As a part of Pacific's going public process, Orefinders plans to dividend a significant portion of shares that it owns in Pacific directly to Orefinders shareholders.

Exploration results from the Kuta Ridge project point towards an epithermal-style gold deposit that merits further exploration given the varied styles of gold mineralization present and the high grades encountered on surface during current and previous exploration programs.

Pacific Precious' Going Public Milestones

Milestone Status Minimum Spend as per Listing Requirements Complete Initial NI 43-101 Report Complete Submission of Report to Exchange Complete Audit of Financial Statements In Progress Preliminary Exchange Approval Complete 2020 Q1 Financing / Going Public Process Upcoming

Pacific Precious Summer 2019 Exploration Program

The exploration program followed up on Pacific's 2018 sampling program conducted which delineated a 6km long, north-south trending gold corridor on the Kuta Ridge Project where numerous high grade gold veins were located in surface bedrock. Additionally, four distinct types of high-grade gold mineralization were identified within the 6km long trend including:

low-sulphide veins up to 0.5 metres width; high-grade quartz-arsenopyrite veins and breccias; sulphide veins with massive pyrite and; high-grade ribboned and brecciated quartz-pyrite veins with abundant visible gold.

Results from channel sampling include:

28.6 gpt gold over 1.5 metres

7.0 metres grading 1.56 gpt gold (including 1.0 metre sample returning 5.93 gpt)

14.5 gpt gold over 0.15 metres

41.0 gpt gold over 0.20 metres

Previously unknown mineralization was also delineated along the lower part of Koitman Creek at an elevation of ~1,650 metres above sea level (370 metres below the crest of Kuta Ridge). This is significant as it demonstrates that fluids boiled over a large vertical range, providing potential large range of gold deposition.

Compilation of Historical Work

Pacific Precious acquired and compiled historical data from the Kuta Ridge property. Exploration was conducted in the late 1980s and early 1990s by Picon and Kennecott and included stream, outcrop and float sampling, as well as drilling. One hole drilled by Picon returned 1.6 gpt over 10.2 metres, including 66.0 gpt gold over 0.3 metres in a quartz-arsenopyrite vein.

Next Steps

The Kuta Ridge property checks the major boxes for a gold discovery with the presence of high grade gold mineralization on surface in bedrock and in float, major fault structures and a history of artisanal and alluvial gold production. We believe that the major challenge now facing the project is to locate areas where these mineralized structures expand to minable widths and the best approach is still probably prospecting and hand trenching supplemented by mechanical stripping where appropriate. Moving forward, Pacific Precious' priority will be to identify the source of the high-grade quartz-arsenopyrite and quartz-pyrite visible gold boulders in the Kuta Ridge trenching area. Six targets have been identified for further prospecting and trenching and part of the next phase of exploration.

"We are very encouraged with the results to date as we continue to develop our understanding of the geological and structural controls of the epithermal system at Kuta Ridge. The next phase of exploration will include further prospecting and trenching, and drilling with the ultimate objective of delineating a multimillion ounce epithermal gold deposit on the Kuta Ridge property," said Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and CEO of Pacific Precious.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo, Director and Vice President Exploration for both Orefinders and Pacific Precious, who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

About Pacific Precious

Pacific Precious is a privately-owned Canadian corporation which owns 100% of the Kuta Ridge Project. Pacific Precious is the trade name of Kuta Ridge Exploration Inc. Details about Pacific Precious can be found in the Orefinders News Releases of March 4th, May 15th, and May 31st 2019 news releases available on the Company's website and at www.sedar.ca.

About Orefinders Resources Inc.

Orefinders is a Gold exploration and development company focused in the Kirkland Lake and Shining Tree districts of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol ORX.

