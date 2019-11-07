Rupert Resources Defines Broad Copper Zones at Heinä Central (Area 1), Extends Strike Length to 350m and Identifies Similar Mineralisation 2km East at the Island Target

Rupert Resources Ltd. (“Rupert” or “the Company”) is pleased to report copper assays from initial Heinä Central drilling that show the wide sulphide-rich brecciated zones contain significant copper mineralisation along with the gold assays previously reported. In addition, assay results from hole 119050 extend the strike of mineralised zone at Heinä Central to 350m. New drilling at the “Island” target, 2km east of Heinä Central, provides evidence of another similar mineralised system.

Highlights

The scale of the multiple sulphide-rich breccias that host gold and copper mineralisation at Heinä Central continues to increase. Drill results over 350m of the 700m EM geophysical anomaly show strong mineralisation. Further drilling is currently underway.

Hole 119049 intersected two breccia zones. Copper assays from the upper zone show high grades up to 4.3% Cu associated with high grade gold zones. The lower zone which extends up to 82m includes intercepts of: 19m of 0.6% Cu & 0.7g/t Au from 125m (including 1.6% Cu & 0.3g/t Au / 3m from 126m) and 37.5m of 0.8% Cu & 0.4g/t Au from 154m (including: 1.6% Cu & 0.3g/t Au / 1m from 156m, 1.8% Cu & 0.4g/t Au / 1m from 159m, and 2.7% Cu & 0.9g/t Au / 5m from 166m)

New drilling at a second regional target, the “Island”, following anomalous base of till sampling over EM geophysical anomalies, has intersected similar mineralisation to the Heinä Central system. This target is 2km east of Heinä Central.

James Withall, CEO of Rupert Resources commented “The latest assay results from Heinä Central demonstrate significantly increased widths as a result of the potentially economic contribution from copper, and the ever increasing scale of the mineralising system. Our exploration program continues to deliver excellent results. The intensity of the program is now increasing with three diamond rigs active, a base of till rig testing further new targets and a detailed EM geophysical survey starting next week.”

Summary

As first reported on October 17, 2019 broad intersections of gold and copper mineralisation have been identified in a series of sulphide-rich (over 50% sulphides) brecciated zones at Heinä Central, 25km from the Pahtavaara mill (figure 1). Gold and copper correlate very well. The mineralised zones are up to 75m true width and sulphide-rich breccias intersected in hole 119050 (150m to south of previously reported drill holes) are now confirmed to be mineralised and thus extend the demonstrated strike to 350m. The electromagnetic geophysical (“EM”) anomaly associated with the main sulphide zone extends for some 700m and significant (>1g/t) gold anomalies in Base of Till “BoT” persist to the north, beyond the extent of the EM anomaly. Furthermore, reconnaissance drilling targeting a similar EM anomaly at the Island prospect, 2km east of Heinä has intersected similar sulphide breccias comprising chalcopyrite associated with pyrrhotite in quartz-carbonate veins.

New copper assays received (table 1) for holes 119047, 119049 (figure 2) and 119050 (five narrower copper zones with associated gold) indicate increased continuity of mineralisation at Heinä Central, extending the mineralised envelope.

Table 1. Significant copper intercepts from Heinä Central reconnaissance drilling

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) 119044^ 49.0 96.0 47.0 0.4 1.0 Incl. 76.0 77.0 1.0 0.8 5.6 119046 84.0 128.0 44.0 0.2 0.5 Incl. 103.0 104.0 1.0 0.1 8.7 119046 140.0 147.0 7.0 0.5 0.8 119047 47.0 57.0 10.0 0.6 0.2 Incl. 51.0 53.0 2.0 3.1 1.2 119049 125.0 144.0 19.0 0.6 0.7 119049 154.0 191.5 37.5 0.8 0.4 Incl. 156.0 157.0 1.0 1.6 0.3 Incl. 159.0 160.0 1.0 1.8 0.4 Incl. 166.0 171.0 5.0 2.7 0.9

Notes to table. True widths cannot be determined from the information available. Copper grades reported using 0.1% cut-off with max 2m internal dilution to define broad mineralised envelopes. ^Previously reported in October 17, 2019 release.

Regional exploration drilling is ongoing at other high priority targets that have been identified across the 297km2 licence holding as well as resource extension drilling at the Pahtavaara mine.

Geological interpretation

The multiple sulphide zones identified are hosted by cataclastic quartz-dolomite breccia within a sedimentary sequence that includes interbedded siltstone and carbonaceous shale and is intruded by intermediate dykes. Mafic intrusives are also present. Brecciation is associated with a broad, complex structural zone that is related to regional thrusting and localised folding. The extent and orientation of these structural zones and of the multiple mineralised zones has not yet been fully determined and sulphide mineralisation remains open in all directions. Mineralised intercepts indicate that sulphides host broad zones of gold and copper mineralisation, with the potential for higher grade shoots to be developed within. Multi-element data and mineralogy suggests a magmatic component to mineralising fluids and the development of redox gradients, particularly evident by pyrite to pyrrhotite transitions, contributing to gold precipitation. Rupert has commenced metallurgical studies to understand the potential relative economic contribution at the discovery from gold and copper.

Review by Qualified Person, Quality Control and Reports

In compliance with National Instrument 43-101, Mr. Mike Sutton, P.Geo. is the Qualified Person who supervised and approved the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

Samples are prepared by ALS Finland in Sodankylä and assayed in ALS laboratory in Ireland, Romania or Sweden. All samples are under watch from the drill site to the storage facility. Samples are assayed using fire assay method with aqua regia digest and analysis by AAS for gold. Over limit analysis for >10 ppm Au is conducted using fire assay and gravimetric finish. For multi-element assays Ultra Trace Level Method by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and a combination of ICP-MS and ICP-AES is used. The Company’s QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at appropriate intervals. Approximately five percent (5%) of the pulps and rejects are sent for check assaying at a second lab.

Base of till samples are prepared in ALS Sodankylä by dry-sieving method prep-41, and assayed by fire assay with ICP-AES finish for gold. Multi-elements are assayed in ALS laboratories in either of Ireland, Romania or Sweden by aqua regia with ICP-MS finish. Rupert maintains a strict chain of custody procedure to manage the handling of all samples. The Company’s QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication.

About Rupert

Rupert is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “RUP”. The Company owns the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits and concessions located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland (“Pahtavaara”). Pahtavaara has an Inferred mineral resource at a 1.5 g/t Au cut-off grade of 4.6 Mt at a grade of 3.2 g/t Au (474 koz) (see the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report: Pahtavaara Project, Finland” with an effective date of April 16, 2018, prepared by Brian Wolfe, Principal Consultant, International Resource Solutions Pty Ltd., an independent qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). The Company also holds a 100% interest in two properties in Central Finland - Hirsikangas and Osikonmaki; the Gold Centre property, which consists of mineral claims located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake, Ontario; and the Surf Inlet Property in British Columbia.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which, other than statements of historical fact constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to: results of exploration activities, mineral resources. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the general risks of the mining industry, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended February 28, 2019 available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Appendix

Table 2. Drill hole locations from Heinä Central reconnaissance drilling

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Hole dip EOH 119033** 454201 7498151 226.7 44.4 -44.8 152.9 119043* 454188 7498220 226.4 45.0 -50.0 98.5 119044 454241 7498192 226.4 44.8 -50.6 146.1 119045* 454141 7498093 227.7 45.0 -50.0 98.6 119046 454288 7498319 225.6 218.1 -50.0 194.1 119047 454327 7498206 226.5 221.4 -49.9 169.7 119048 454026 7498289 226.0 0.6 -50.7 158.1 119049 454264 7498393 224.8 221.4 -50.9 231.5 119050^ 454457 7498189 227.0 179.1 -50.3 193.6

^ New gold assays

* Hole collapsed or prematurely terminated

** Ended in mineralisation

Table 3. Significant gold intercepts from Heinä Central reconnaissance drilling with copper assays over the same intervals

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) 119043 55.0 57.0 2.0 0.6 0.0 119043 64.0 64.5 0.5 0.9 0.0 119043 68.0 69.0 1.0 0.7 0.0 119043 91.0 92.0 1.0 0.5 0.1 119043 98.0 98.5 0.5 1.0 0.2 119044 64.0 95.0 31.0 1.4 0.5 Incl. 76.0 77.0 1.0 5.4 0.8 119045 21.6 22.8 1.2 0.7 0.1 119046 62.2 70.0 7.8 1.0 0.1 119046 76.0 77.3 1.3 2.9 0.1 119046 85.0 86.5 1.5 1.2 0.3 119046 89.0 90.0 1.0 0.5 0.2 119046 95.0 98.0 3.0 0.8 0.3 119046 102.0 105.0 3.0 3.7 0.2 Incl. 103.0 104.0 1.0 8.7 0.1 119046 113.0 114.0 1.0 0.6 0.2 119046 119.5 121.0 1.5 0.8 0.3 119046 134.0 135.0 1.0 0.7 0.3 119046 144.0 148.3 4.3 1.4 0.0 119047 51.9 53.0 1.1 0.9 1.6 119047 78.1 78.5 0.4 0.6 0.5 119047 87.9 89.0 1.1 0.7 0.1 119047 113.0 115.0 2.0 2.9 0.4 119049 11.0 12.0 1.0 0.8 0.1 119049 27.5 29.0 1.5 2.4 0.3 119049 35.8 38.0 2.2 7.3 3.0 Incl. 35.8 37.0 1.2 12.7 4.3 119049 44.0 45.0 1.0 8.3 2.0 119049 114.7 116.0 1.3 1.6 1.8 119049 126.0 137.0 11.0 1.1 0.8 119049 140.0 141.0 1.0 0.8 0.7 119049 158.0 159.0 1.0 1.6 0.7 119049 162.0 170.0 8.0 0.7 1.7 119049 181.0 185.0 4.0 0.8 0.3 119049 189.0 190.0 1.0 1.0 0.1 119049 196.0 198.0 2.0 6.1 0.1 Incl. 196.0 197.0 1.0 11.3 0.1 119049 201.0 202.0 1.0 7.2 0.0 119049 206.0 207.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 119050 97.0 100.7 3.7 1.1 0.1 119050 103.0 106.0 3.0 0.6 0.2 119050 157.2 162.4 5.2 1.4 0.1 119050 178.0 179.0 1.0 1.1 0.5

Notes to table: New results in bold. Reporting limits Au >0.5g/t, max 2m internal dilution. True widths cannot be determined from the information available. Hole 119048 drilled felsic intrusive and did not have assays >0.5g/t Au.

