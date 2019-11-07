Delta Announces the Exercise of Warrants and Drill Program

TheNewswire - November 7, 2019 - Delta Resources Ltd. ("Delta" or the "Company") (TSXV:DLTA) (OTC:GOLHF) (FRANFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce its shareholders have exercised 2,630,000 warrants at a price of $0.12 per share, with an expiry date of June 10, 2022 adding net proceeds of $315,600 to the Company's coffers.

The use of proceeds will be employed to accelerate the Company's exploration program on its 2 recently acquired and highly prospective properties in Ontario and Quebec.

Andre Tessier, President and CEO of Delta commented, "We are very grateful with the exercise of warrants by our shareholders. With an expiry date of more than 31 months away, we are extremely pleased in receiving this amazing vote of confidence from our long-term shareholders."

Delta currently has 3,570,000 warrants outstanding with an exercise price of $0.12 per share and with an expiry date of June 10, 2022.

Drilling at Delta 1- Thunder Bay, Ontario

Delta is also pleased to announce that it has began its drill campaign at its recently acquired Delta 1 Property located 50km NW of Thunder Bay, Ontario straddling the Trans Canada Highway. The first hole has already been completed. The Company expects to drill 10 holes or approximately 1000 metres.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Ltd. is a new Canadian mineral exploration company born at the end of June 2019. The Company is focused on growing shareholder value through the acquisition of high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada, exploring these projects with state-of-the-art methods, and potentially developing these projects into mines.

Delta owns a 100% interest in the Bellechasse-Timmins gold deposit in southeastern Quebec, Canada which contains a 43-101 gold resource of 171,000 ounces at an average grade of 1.83 g/t gold in the indicated category and an additional 95,000 ounces at an average grade of 1.36 g/t gold in the inferred category (SGS Canada Inc., Bellechasse-Timmins Property Resource Estimate, Southeastern Quebec, August 1, 2012).

The Company's focus is currently to build a strong portfolio of mineral exploration properties with a high potential for economic discoveries in Canada while evaluating the long-term potential of its 100% owned Bellechasse-Timmins gold deposit in southeastern Quebec.

On October 3rd, 2019, Delta announced the acquisition of the Eureka Gold Discovery in the Thunder Bay area where exploration will start shortly.

