American Battery Metals Corporation Holds 3 Keys to Energy Revolution

INCLINE VILLAGE, November 7, 2019 - American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), a premier battery metal exploration and development and battery recycling company based in Nevada, today commented on Benchmark Minerals Intelligence's stated criteria for success if the U.S. is to keep pace in the global energy revolution.

Following recent meetings at the White House and Pentagon, Benchmark Minerals Intelligence Managing Director Simon Moores confirmed that the U.S. government is deeply engaged in discussions surrounding American minerals independence and the lithium-ion battery metals supply chain. The topic of energy independence has become critical for the United States, largely due to minerals markets dominance by other countries, notably China.

While global manufacturing capacity of lithium-ion batteries reached approximately 300 GWh/yr in 2018, China already has an additional 1,400 GWh/yr of battery capacity planned with 74 battery gigafactories to be operational by 2028. Comparatively, the United States only has 155 GWh/yr of planned additional capacity via 5 gigafactories by 2028, the majority of which comes from Teslas' first Gigafactory in Nevada.

Via his LinkedIn account, Moores said, "The US will need ten gigafactories in this time period to keep pace with the energy storage revolution. And key to success is building out the supply chain ecosystem: lithium mining, cathode-making, and battery recycling."

"This is precisely why American Battery Metals Corp. is aggressively developing our 3 verticals that address each of those legs of the supply chain ecosystem," said Chief Executive Officer Doug Cole. "We're intensifying our lithium exploration on our claims in Nevada with a near term eye on production. Secondly, we're continuing to refine and optimize each of the technologies within our lithium extraction train. While through our third vertical, we are executing our battery recycling technology that will process everything from scrap to end of life batteries from consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and energy storage applications."

American Battery Metals Corp.'s Chief Technology Officer, Ryan Melsert, added, "In addition to the execution of these three verticals through the internal efforts of American Battery Metals Corp., we are also working with industry sponsors and partners, such as premier active battery cathode manufacturer BASF, to ensure that the battery grade feedstocks produced by American Battery are integrated in to the global battery manufacturing infrastructure."

This innovative strategic approach toward addressing challenges to the battery metals supply chain makes American Battery Metals Corp. unique in the marketplace. The Company is a market leader focused on execution, and is collaborative-minded as it advances partnerships with state and federal government and private companies.

