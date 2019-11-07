SEMAFO: Update on Attack on the Public Road Between Fada and Boungou

MONTREAL, Nov. 7, 2019 - Semafo Inc. (TSX: SMF) (OMX: SMF) ("SEMAFO") provides an update on yesterday's attack on the public road between Fada and the Boungou Mine site in the Est region of Burkina Faso. The incident happened approximately 40 kilometers from the Boungou Mine. The convoy, escorted by military personnel, comprised five buses transporting SEMAFO national employees, contractors and suppliers. Information from Burkina Faso authorities, currently has 37 fatalities and 60 wounded.

Benoit Desormeaux, President and CEO of SEMAFO, states: "We are devastated by this unprecedented attack. Our sincerest sympathies go out to the families and colleagues of the victims. Our priority is their safety, security and well being. Given the scale of the attack it will take some time to properly deal with it and we will do our utmost to support all those affected."

Boungou mine site remains secured, but we have suspended operations out of respect to the victims and those impacted and to ensure the highest levels of operational safety. We continue to actively work with all levels of authorities to ensure the ongoing safety, security and well-being of our employees, contractors and suppliers.

The Company would like to express again its sincere condolences to families of the victims in addition to its firm support of Burkina Faso's security forces.

About SEMAFO

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with over twenty years' experience building and operating mines in West Africa. The Corporation operates two mines, the Mana and Boungou Mines in Burkina Faso. SEMAFO is committed to building value through responsible mining of its quality assets and leveraging its development pipeline.

