Sampling Gold Assay Results

TheNewswire - November 7, 2019 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:PHD) (OTC:PRRVF) ("the Company") is pleased to announce an update to NR dated June 27, 2019. Drill hole PM19-05 and surrounding area was recently excavated at surface and uncovered the vein and zone which was then systematically chip sampled by continuous channel samples every 0.5 meter along strike for a total distance of 7.5 meters. The vein remains open along strike in both directions and the channel assay results are presented in table 1 below.

Table 1XSample # Type From m To m Wgt (Kg) Au (g/t) 2981458 Qz vein PM19-05 0.00 0.50 3.7 1.115 2981459 Qz vein PM19-05 0.50 1.00 2.02 17.4 2981460 Qz vein PM19-05 1.00 1.50 5.44 0.484 2981462 Qz vein PM19-05 1.50 2.00 2.73 1.129 2981463 Qz vein PM19-05 2.00 2.50 4.4 0.612 2981464 Qz vein PM19-05 2.50 3.00 3.5 0.322 2981466 Qz vein PM19-05 3.00 3.50 5.68 1.332 2981467 Qz vein PM19-05 3.50 4.00 3.58 0.811 2981468 Qz vein PM19-05 4.00 4.50 3.03 0.467 2981469 Qz vein PM19-05 4.50 5.00 4.93 5.061 2981470 Qz vein PM19-05 5.00 5.50 4.34 1.818 2981471 Qz vein PM19-05 5.50 6.00 7.51 4.557 2981472 Qz vein PM19-05 6.00 6.50 5.9 2.183 2981473 Qz vein PM19-05 6.50 7.00 3.61 0.665 2981474 Qz vein PM19-05 7.00 7.50 5.43 1.509

Planning is now underway to excavate the thin layer of overburden and examine the exposure to determine the true thickness of the zone.

Geological Map



Further drilling of the zone is now planned as part of the upcoming 2,900m drill program which can be reviewed at www.providencegold.com

Brian Ray M.Sc., P.Geo. Head of Exploration and a qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

