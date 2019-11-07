Upcoming Site Visit to Chapada Copper-Gold Mine

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 - (TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") will be hosting investors and analysts at the Chapada copper-gold mine in Brazil November 8-9, 2019. This will be the inaugural visit showcasing Chapada as a Lundin Mining operation following the successful acquisition and integration during the third quarter of this year.

The addition of the Chapada copper-gold mine has further solidified Lundin Mining's position as a leading intermediate base metals producer. Chapada is a well-run, established operation with an experienced local workforce. The site visit will showcase the high-quality of the asset and how leveraging Lundin Mining's technical expertise, base metals focus and financial strength, will provide opportunities to create meaningful stakeholder value.

Presentations given by senior management during the visit will be available on the Company's website (www.lundinmining.com) when distributed at site.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24% equity stake in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on November 7, 2019 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

