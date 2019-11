Cyprium Metals Ltd: Presentation with High-Grade Copper Surface Samples

Perth, Australia - Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is pleased to distribute the attached presentation that has been updated to include the recent high rade copper assays received from surface sampling at the Eelya South as released to the market on the 4th November 2019.To view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/61I8VG25





About Cyprium Metals Ltd:



Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.





