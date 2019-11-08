Rumble Resources Ltd: Panache Project Drilling Update

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) advises that final assay results from the recent Panache Project drill program returned low tenor copper, nickel and PGE from massive pyrrhotite and pyrite associated with highly deformed siliceous metasediment in contact with gabbro. Massive iron sulphides were remobilised along a wide shear zone and correlate with two parallel conductors previously defined by a ground TEM (transient electro-magnetic) survey.Rumble will now complete a final review before making a decision on the project.Rumble's Managing Director, Mr Shane Sikora, said: "Rumble's clear strategy is to generate and option a pipeline of quality base and precious metal projects capable of low cost exploration to drill test for world class high grade discoveries, providing multiple avenues to discovery.Whilst the Panache results are disappointing, the Board's strategy mitigates the reliance on one project's exploration results. In line with our strategy Rumble has 8 near term catalysts on 7 projects prior to the end of December 2019, providing multiple opportunities for a significant re-rating".Eight Near Term Catalysts to December 2019(See Image 2* for exploration timeline)1. Drill down plunge of high-grade Au Western Queen Central DepositWestern Queen Au Project, Mt Magnet - Western AustraliaCommenced2. JV partner AIC Mines drill targeting Tier 1 Cu-Au depositsLamil Cu-Au Project, Paterson Province - Western AustraliaCommenced3. Drill down plunge Cu-Au feeder zone targeting high-grade Cu-AuMunarra Gully Cu-Au-Co Project, Cue - Western Australia4. Follow up drilling of high-grade Co discovery - 10km open & untestedMunarra Gully Cu-Au-Co Project, Cue - Western Australia5. JV partner IGO follow up drilling of high-grade Au discoveryThunderstorm Ni-Cu-Au Project, Fraser Range - Western Australia6. Drill targeting Sudbury "Offset Dyke" massive Ni-Cu-PGM depositsLong Lake Ni-Cu-PGM Project, Sudbury - Canada7. Drill targeting (14 Targets) epithermal to porphyry depositsBraeside/Barramine Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag-Au-V, Pilbara - Western Australia8. Drill targeting 'open-pittable' flat lying sandstone hosted Zn-Pb DepositsEaraheedy Zn-Pb Project, Wiluna - Western Australia*To view images and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/91TAB39C





Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011.





Rumble Resources Ltd.





Shane Sikora Managing Director