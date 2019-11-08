Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Directors Share Dealings in Company
LONDON, November 8, 2019 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Jim Rutherford, Non-Executive Director and Mr. Graeme Dacomb, Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific on 06 November 2019.
On 06 November 2019, Mr. Rutherford acquired 25,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of 192.00p per share and Mr. Dacomb acquired 10,000 Shares at a price of approximately 192.65p per share.
Both transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.
Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Rutherford is 25,000 Shares and the total beneficial holding of Mr. Dacomb is 10,000 Shares, both representing 0.01% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.
Directors' Share Dealings - Further information
The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a.
|
Name
|
Jim Rutherford
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a.
|
Position/status
|
Non-Executive Director
|
b.
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a.
|
Name
|
b.
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
213800LXSV317746JZ71
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a.
|
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
|
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
|
b.
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of Shares
|
c.
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
d.
|
Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
· Price
|
25,000
192.00p
|
e.
|
Date of the transaction
|
06 November 2019
|
f.
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
5.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a.
|
Name
|
Graeme Dacomb
|
6.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a.
|
Position/status
|
Non-Executive Director
|
b.
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
7.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a.
|
Name
|
b.
|
LEI
|
213800LXSV317746JZ71
|
8.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a.
|
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
|
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
|
b.
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of Shares
|
c.
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
d.
|
Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
· Price
|
10,000
192.654p
|
e.
|
Date of the transaction
|
06 November 2019
|
f.
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Notes to Editors
About the Company
Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.
