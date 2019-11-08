Highland Copper Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for the White Pine North Project in Michigan, USA

LONGUEUIL, Nov. 08, 2019 - Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSX-V: HI, OTCQB: HDRSF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR a technical report for the White Pine North Project prepared by independent qualified persons working for G Mining Services Inc. in accordance with Canadian Securities National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties (“NI 43-101”) and Form 43-101F1. The technical report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment, White Pine North Michigan, U.S.A.” is dated effective as of September 22, 2019.



The report supports the disclosure made by the Company in its September 23, 2019 news release entitled “Highland Copper announces positive PEA results and mineral resource estimate for the White Pine North Copper Project in Michigan”. There are no material differences between the results announced in the news release and those contained in the report filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and available on the Company’s website (www.highlandcopper.com).

About the White Pine North Project

The deadline to complete the acquisition of the White Pine North Project has been extended to January 31, 2020. The final closing of the acquisition is subject to a number of conditions including releasing the vendor from certain environmental obligations associated with the remediation and closure plan of the historical White Pine mine site and replacing the related environmental bond for an amount expected to be approximately US$1.7 million. There can be no assurance that the closing will occur before the deadline or that the vendor will consent to a further extension, if such further extension is required.

About Highland

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company’ common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HI" and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol "HDRSF". Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions described in the technical report and assumption that the closing of the acquisition of the project will be completed as well as other factors that are believed to be relevant and reasonable in the current circumstances. By their very nature forward-looking information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

