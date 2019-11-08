Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. Shareholder Leon van der Merwe Investor owns 5,107,851 shares

Binningen, November 8, 2019 - Leon van der Merwe, a resident of Binningen, Switzerland, announces that on October 31st 2019, he directly acquired in the market, without joint actors, sufficient common shares of Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. ("Xtra-Gold") such that his holdings now exceed 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Xtra-Gold. Leon van der Merwe has been a shareholder of Xtra-Gold for over a decade and has acquired common shares over the years at multiple times for investment purposes.

Prior to October 31th, 2019, Leon van der Merwe held common shares representing 9.90% of the common shares of Xtra-Gold. He acquired 557,851 shares at an average price of $0.50 per share for consideration of $278,925.50 to increase his aggregate holdings to 5,107,851 shares, representing approximately 11.11% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Xtra-Gold. As of September 30th 2019, Xtra-Gold reported 45,951,117 shares outstanding.

Leon van der Merwe acquired the common shares of Xtra-Gold which triggered this news release in the ordinary course of his business and investment activities and may, from time to time, acquire or dispose of such securities as he deems appropriate.

Contact information:

Leon van der Merwe

Enzianstrasse 3

4102, Binningen, Switzerland

leon@vandermerwe.ch

