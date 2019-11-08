Updated Map of Discovery Vein
November 8 2019 - TheNewswire - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:PHD), (OTC:PRRVF) ("the Company") the Company wishes to further clarify NR dated November 7,2019 with an updated Geology Map of drill hole PM19-05 and adjacent channel sample assays of the previously unknown "Discovery Vein".
Drill hole PM19-05 Discovery Vein and surrounding area was recently excavated at surface and uncovered the vein and zone which was then systematically chip sampled by continuous channel samples every 0.5 meter along strike for a total distance of 7.5 meters. The vein remains open along strike in both directions and the channel assay results are presented in table 1 below.
|
Table 1XSample #
|
Type
|
From m
|
To m
|
Wgt (Kg)
|
Au (g/t)
|
2981458
|
Qz vein PM19-05
|
0.00
|
0.50
|
3.7
|
1.115
|
2981459
|
Qz vein PM19-05
|
0.50
|
1.00
|
2.02
|
17.4
|
2981460
|
Qz vein PM19-05
|
1.00
|
1.50
|
5.44
|
0.484
|
2981462
|
Qz vein PM19-05
|
1.50
|
2.00
|
2.73
|
1.129
|
2981463
|
Qz vein PM19-05
|
2.00
|
2.50
|
4.4
|
0.612
|
2981464
|
Qz vein PM19-05
|
2.50
|
3.00
|
3.5
|
0.322
|
2981466
|
Qz vein PM19-05
|
3.00
|
3.50
|
5.68
|
1.332
|
2981467
|
Qz vein PM19-05
|
3.50
|
4.00
|
3.58
|
0.811
|
2981468
|
Qz vein PM19-05
|
4.00
|
4.50
|
3.03
|
0.467
|
2981469
|
Qz vein PM19-05
|
4.50
|
5.00
|
4.93
|
5.061
|
2981470
|
Qz vein PM19-05
|
5.00
|
5.50
|
4.34
|
1.818
|
2981471
|
Qz vein PM19-05
|
5.50
|
6.00
|
7.51
|
4.557
|
2981472
|
Qz vein PM19-05
|
6.00
|
6.50
|
5.9
|
2.183
|
2981473
|
Qz vein PM19-05
|
6.50
|
7.00
|
3.61
|
0.665
|
2981474
|
Qz vein PM19-05
|
7.00
|
7.50
|
5.43
|
1.509
Planning is now underway to excavate the thin layer of overburden and examine the exposure to determine the true thickness of the zone.
Geological Map of New Discovery Vein
Click Image To View Full Size
Further drilling of the zone is now planned as part of the upcoming 2,900m drill program which can be reviewed at www.providencegold.com
Qualified Person:
Brian Ray M.Sc., P.Geo. Head of Exploration and a qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
We invite all shareholders and stakeholders to join the Providence Gold Mines portal on 8020 Connect. Join here: http://b.link/Providence
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Ronald Coombes"
Ronald Coombes, President & CEO
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Ronald Coombes
Mobile: 1 (604)724-2369
Email: info@providencegold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release
Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.