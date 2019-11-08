Menü Artikel
Updated Map of Discovery Vein

18:11 Uhr  |  The Newswire

November 8 2019 - TheNewswire - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:PHD), (OTC:PRRVF) ("the Company") the Company wishes to further clarify NR dated November 7,2019 with an updated Geology Map of drill hole PM19-05 and adjacent channel sample assays of the previously unknown "Discovery Vein".

Drill hole PM19-05 Discovery Vein and surrounding area was recently excavated at surface and uncovered the vein and zone which was then systematically chip sampled by continuous channel samples every 0.5 meter along strike for a total distance of 7.5 meters. The vein remains open along strike in both directions and the channel assay results are presented in table 1 below.

Table 1XSample #

Type

From m

To m

Wgt (Kg)

Au (g/t)

2981458

Qz vein PM19-05

0.00

0.50

3.7

1.115

2981459

Qz vein PM19-05

0.50

1.00

2.02

17.4

2981460

Qz vein PM19-05

1.00

1.50

5.44

0.484

2981462

Qz vein PM19-05

1.50

2.00

2.73

1.129

2981463

Qz vein PM19-05

2.00

2.50

4.4

0.612

2981464

Qz vein PM19-05

2.50

3.00

3.5

0.322

2981466

Qz vein PM19-05

3.00

3.50

5.68

1.332

2981467

Qz vein PM19-05

3.50

4.00

3.58

0.811

2981468

Qz vein PM19-05

4.00

4.50

3.03

0.467

2981469

Qz vein PM19-05

4.50

5.00

4.93

5.061

2981470

Qz vein PM19-05

5.00

5.50

4.34

1.818

2981471

Qz vein PM19-05

5.50

6.00

7.51

4.557

2981472

Qz vein PM19-05

6.00

6.50

5.9

2.183

2981473

Qz vein PM19-05

6.50

7.00

3.61

0.665

2981474

Qz vein PM19-05

7.00

7.50

5.43

1.509

Planning is now underway to excavate the thin layer of overburden and examine the exposure to determine the true thickness of the zone.

Geological Map of New Discovery Vein


Click Image To View Full Size

Further drilling of the zone is now planned as part of the upcoming 2,900m drill program which can be reviewed at www.providencegold.com

Qualified Person:

Brian Ray M.Sc., P.Geo. Head of Exploration and a qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

We invite all shareholders and stakeholders to join the Providence Gold Mines portal on 8020 Connect. Join here: http://b.link/Providence

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ronald Coombes"

Ronald Coombes, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ronald Coombes

Mobile: 1 (604)724-2369

Email: info@providencegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


