Sayona Mining Ltd: Authier North American Lithium - Investor Presentation

Brisbane, Australia - Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) provide the latest Investor Presentation regarding their North American lithium project, "Authier".Highlights include:- Over C$400m invested to date, including open pit mine, primary crusher, mill and processing facility, ball mill and concentrate plant- Located in Abitibi, 60km from Sayona's Authier Lithium Project- Access to low-cost hydroelectric power- Produced approx. 114,000t spodumene in 2018 vs nameplate capacity 180,000t- Potential to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate with necessary investment- Spodumene production halted in February 2019 amid operational issues; company sought creditor protection May 2019; September 2019 - creditor protection ended and bids sought for company's assets; binding bids due 5pm Montreal time, 21 January 2020To view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/UM8P3NCV





About Sayona Mining Ltd:



Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.



Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au





Source:



Sayona Mining Ltd.





Contact:

Brett Lynch Managing Director Phone: +61 (7) 3369 7058 Email: info@sayonamining.com.au