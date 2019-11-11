Sayona Mining Ltd: Authier North American Lithium - Investor Presentation

Brisbane, Australia - Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) provide the latest Investor Presentation regarding their North American lithium project, "Authier".
Highlights include:
- Over C$400m invested to date, including open pit mine, primary crusher, mill and processing facility, ball mill and concentrate plant
- Located in Abitibi, 60km from Sayona's Authier Lithium Project
- Access to low-cost hydroelectric power
- Produced approx. 114,000t spodumene in 2018 vs nameplate capacity 180,000t
- Potential to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate with necessary investment
- Spodumene production halted in February 2019 amid operational issues; company sought creditor protection May 2019; September 2019 - creditor protection ended and bids sought for company's assets; binding bids due 5pm Montreal time, 21 January 2020
To view the presentation, please visit: https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/UM8P3NCV
About Sayona Mining Ltd:
Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.
