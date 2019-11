Classic Minerals Ltd: Presentation - Precious Metals Conf. EDELMETALLMESSE Munich

Perth, Australia - Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) advises that the attached presentation will be released at the International Precious Metals & Commodities Show being held in Munich, Germany on 08th and 9th November 2019.The conference website is: https://www.edelmetallmesse.comTo view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/6KE60O35





About Classic Minerals Ltd:



Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).





