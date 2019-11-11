Amex Announces Fully Funded 100,000 m Expanded Drill Program on Perron Gold Property in Quebec

MONTREAL, Nov. 11, 2019 - Amex Exploration Inc. (“Amex or the Company”) (TSX-V: AMX, FRA: MX0, OTCQX: AMXEF) is very pleased to announce its expanded fully funded 100,000 m exploration drill program for 2019 and 2020, following the successful closing of an oversubscribed financing (see Amex PR dated 11-08-2019).



2019 Drill Program 40,000 m Highlights:

27,500 m drilled to date with 12,500 m remaining to year-end

Drilling focused on the 3 distinct high-grade gold zones discovered in 2019, namely the Eastern Gold Zone (“EGZ”), the Gratien and Upper Gratien Zones (“Gratien”), and the Grey Cat Zone (“Grey Cat”)

Identification of a 3 km gold corridor in the Beaupré bloc, associated with anomalous to ore-grade gold mineralization

Approximately 4 km of the 7 km Perron Fault and 8.4 km of the Normetal fault left to be explored

3D modelling has identified at least 5 new high-priority exploration targets on the Perron and Normetal Faults

60,000 m Drill Program for 2020:

Up to 3 drills focused on continued definition and expansion of the known mineralized gold zones on Perron, (EGZ, Gratien and the Grey Cat). All 3 gold zones are open along strike and at depth and targeted drilling on these gold zones will be accretive and focus on building gold ounces for an eventual NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate.

Launch a regional exploration drill program based on 3D modelling from the 2019 program. Regional drilling will focus on targets that have seen very limited or no drilling. These targets share similarities with the known gold zones on Perron, including: proximity of second-order thrust faults; intersections of thrust faults and third-order structures within the Beaupre Rhyolite block; high-magnetic lineaments; and the presence of ultramafic to mafic intrusions. The regional targets are located along the 7 km long southern Perron thrust fault and the 8.4 km long northern Normetal thrust fault, which both bound the unconformable gold-bearing Beaupre rhyolite block. A map of these targets is provided in figure 1.

Initiate a high-resolution drone magnetic survey to assist in identifying and confirming the presence of structures which may be associated with additional gold mineralization. This drone magnetic survey will be completed at 25 metre spaced lines and flown with a sensor height of approximatively 20 metres above ground level.

Figure 1: Regional Exploration Targets on the Perron Property with Known Mineralized Zones. Current and Historical Drill Collar Locations are Represented by Black Dots on Both Maps.

Victor Cantore, President and CEO of Amex Exploration, commented, “With the completion of today’s oversubscribed financing, the Company is well funded to complete the most significant exploration program to date on the Perron project. As indicated in figure 1, much of the historical work has been focused on the central portion of the property, proximal to existing drilling roads and trails. With the knowledge gained from our exploration work on the three recent discoveries on the project we have identified a number of very significant regional targets that bear a striking resemblance to these known discoveries. We look forward to testing these known zones and potential new discoveries.”

The Perron Project

The Perron property is 100% owned and is about 45 km2 in size. The property hosts two faults of interest, the Perron and the Normetal faults, which collectively span over 15 km of strike length. The Project is located in the town of Normetal which makes infrastructure excellent, enabling Amex to drill year-round and realize excellent value for its exploration dollars spent in the ground.

Eastern Gold Zone

The Eastern Gold Zone is comprised of three lenses of gold mineralization (the High Grade Zone (HGZ) and the Denise 1 and 2 Zones). The High Grade Zone lens has now been defined to a strike length of up to 130 metres and from surface to a depth of ~585 metres. The Denise 1 Zone lens has been defined to a strike length of up to 300 metres and from approximately 100 metres below surface to a depth of up to ~550 metres. Results to date include:

Within the High Grade Zone Amex has drilled 26 drill holes that have intersected gold mineralization greater than 10 g/t Au over variable widths. Examples of drilling include:

56.75 g/t Au over 8.50 m in hole PE-19-27

393.33 g/t Au over 1.70 m in hole PE-19-22

30.98 g/t Au over 8.50 m in hole PE-19-45

32.11 g/t Au over 7.20 m in hole PE-19-33

The Denise Zone was thought to be a low grade zone until recent drilling which changed the interpretation of the system. Recent high-grade intersections in the Denise Zone shares several characteristics with the High Grade Zone, including:

39.94 g/t Au over 5.50 m in hole PE-19-83

4.92 g/t Au over 13.50 m in hole PE-19-37EXT

3.49 g/t Au over 7.40 m in hole PE-19-91

At the Denise, the gold mineralization appears to be strengthening at depth and a high grade zone is developing within a broader panel of disseminated gold.

Gratien Gold Zone

In July of this year, the Company initiated a drilling program on the Gratien Main Zone and the Upper Gratien Gold Zone. These zones were first discovered in the 1990s and explored as bulk tonnage targets, as mineralization is widespread along approximately 1 kilometer and occurs in several structures. The Company’s geological team identified the presence of high-grade ore chutes within the known areas of mineralization and have drilled high-grade gold in the Gratien Main Zone and the Upper Gratien Zone. Results to date include:

20.14 g/t Au over 4.90m in PEG-19-65

16.77 g/t Au over 4.25 m in PEG-19-66

27.46 g/t Au over 4.90 m in PEG-19-68

47.96 g/t Au over 4.95 m including 315.4 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 102.96 g/t Au over 0.7 m in PEG-19-89

These results are comparable to the high-grade typically seen in the Eastern Gold Zone and Amex is very encouraged to see it in the Gratien which is located 1.5 km to the West. High grade gold mineralization can now be traced over a sub-horizontal strike of 360 metres at Gratien in close proximity to surface.

Grey Cat Zone

In August of this year, the Company initiated a drilling program on the Grey Cat Gold Zone, which was a regional exploration target on trend with the Gratien Zones. Drilling was very successful in identifying a zone of disseminated and high-grade gold which occurs from surface to a depth of ~400 metres and over a strike length of ~175 metres. Results to date include:

3.42 g/t au over 26.90 m in PEG-19-80

9.39 g/t Au over 6.50 m in PEG-19-94

23.95 g/t Au over 2.70 m on PEG-19-103

Qualified Person

Maxime Bouchard P.Geo. M.Sc.A., (OGQ 1752) and Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134), Independent Qualified Persons as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, have reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Maxime Bouchard and Jérôme Augustin. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of blank or standard every 10 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by Laboratoire Expert during the analytical process. Gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption and values over 3 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry by Laboratoire Expert Inc, Rouyn-Noranda. Samples containing visible gold mineralization are analyzed by metallic sieve. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to 90% less than 2 mm prior to pulverization, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration.

The Qualified Persons have not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property, particularly in regards to the historical drill results. However, the Qualified Persons believe that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdictions of Quebec and Ontario. Amex is focused on its 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometers north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. A number of significant gold discoveries have been made at Perron, including the Eastern Gold Zone, the Gratien Gold Zone, the Grey Cat Zone, and the Central Polymetallic Zone. High-grade gold has been identified in each of the zones. A significant portion of the project remains underexplored. In addition to the Perron project, the company holds a portfolio of three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and Ontario. Amex provides all current and historical drill data for the Perron project on its website at http://www.amexexploration.com/perron/drill-data-room/

