Newmont Goldcorp Announces 2020 Guidance Webcast
Newmont Goldcorp Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont Goldcorp or the Company) today announced it will release its 2020 guidance and updated longer-term outlook before the market opens on Monday, December 2, 2019 and will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day. The guidance webcast will also be carried on the Company’s website.
|
Conference Call Details
|Dial-In Number
|855.209.8210
|Intl Dial-In Number
|412.317.5213
|Conference Name
|Newmont Goldcorp
|Replay Number
|877.344.7529
|Intl Replay Number
|412.317.0088
|Replay Access Code
|
10135892
Webcast Details
Title: Newmont Goldcorp 2020 Guidance Webcast
URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2111121/DC0443E02F227F435BF41796EFF680F8
The webcast materials will be available before the market opens on Monday, December 2, 2019 on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.newmontgoldcorp.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company’s website.
About Newmont Goldcorp
Newmont Goldcorp is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont Goldcorp is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont Goldcorp was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005119/en/
Contact
Media Contact
Omar Jabara
303.837.5114
omar.jabara@newmont.com
Investor Contact
Jessica Largent
303.837.5484
jessica.largent@newmont.com