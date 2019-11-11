O3 Mining Announces Corporate Updates

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2019 - O3 Mining Inc. (TSX.V:OIII) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the following corporate updates:



Appointment of Louis Gariepy as VP, Exploration

O3 Mining is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its management team with the appointment of Mr. Louis Gariepy (OIQ) as Vice President, Exploration.

Mr. Gariepy is a geological engineer with over 30 years of international mining experience, including substantial experience in Québec and Latin America. Mr. Gariepy most recently served as Exploration Manager of Anglo American Plc in Peru, during which time he was instrumental in the delineation of their exploration programs. Prior to his role at Anglo American Plc, Mr. Gariepy served as Exploration Manager of IAMGold Corp. in Peru from 2005 to 2012, working on a wide array of projects in Latin America. Mr. Gariepy has also worked for Compañia Minera Milpo from 1999 to 2005, where he contributed in making of the Cerro Lindo VMS deposit a world-class mining asset. Mr. Gariepy began his career as a mining explorationist with Noranda Inc. in Québec from 1986 to 1997.

Jose Vizquerra Benavides, President and CEO of O3 Mining, stated: "We are very excited to have Mr. Gariepy join the O3 Mining team. Mr. Gariepy brings with him unique geological expertise, having worked on a wide range of projects in the Americas from grassroots to construction. He has a proven record of discoveries as a multidisciplinary project leader with significant experience in Latin America and Québec working with various styles of deposits. Mr. Gariepy will be tremendous assets for our team as we undertake to become one of the premier gold exploration companies in Canada."

Issuances of Stock Options

The Corporation also announces that it granted an aggregate of 225,000 options to acquire common shares of the Corporation ("Options") on November 8, 2019 to certain officers, employees and/or consultants of the Corporation. The Options have an exercise price of $2.44 per share, have a five-year term from the date of grant, and vest annually in equal thirds beginning on the first anniversary from the date of grant.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining is an emerging consolidator of exploration properties in prospective gold camps in Canada – focused on projects in Québec and Ontario - with a goal of becoming a multi-million ounce, high-growth company. The Corporation's goal is to become one of the premier gold exploration companies in Canada.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and holds a 100% interest in a number of properties in Québec (435,000 hectares) and Ontario (25,000 hectares). O3 Mining controls 61,000 hectares in Val D'Or and over 50 kilometres of strike length of the Cadillac Larder break. The Corporation's projects host resources of 2,066,154 gold ounces of measured and indicated resources at 1.40 g/t Au and 1,059,057 gold ounces of inferred resources at 2.95 g/t Au in Val D'Or area, and also holds the Garrison project in Ontario with over 1,570,000 gold ounces of measured and indicated resources at 1.12 g/t Au. O3 Mining also has a portfolio of assets in the James Bay and Chibougamau regions of Québec and in the Hemlo district in Ontario.

