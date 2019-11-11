Benton Receives Extended Terms from Panoramic on the Thunder Bay North Project and Provides Update

Thunder Bay, November 11, 2019 - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ('Benton' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that Panoramic Resources Inc. ('PAN') has agreed to extend the terms associated with the initial binding purchase agreement and amended binding purchase agreement (together the "Transaction") for an additional 30 days to December 3, 2019 (see PR's dated October 1, 2019 and July 2, 2019).

Under the Transaction, Benton has agreed to acquire all of Panoramic's shares in its 100%-owned subsidiary, Panoramic PGMs (Canada) Ltd. which holds the Thunder Bay North PGM Project for C$9 million as follows:

C$4.5 million on the completion of the Transaction;

C$1.5 million on the first anniversary of the completion of the Transaction;

C$1.5 million on the second anniversary of the completion of the Transaction; and

C$1.5 million on the third anniversary of the Transaction.

All other terms of the Transaction remain unchanged.

Benton also announces that it has extended the letter of intent (the "LOI") with Regency Gold Corp. ("Regency") (TSX-V: RAU) to coincide with the abovementioned PAN extension to December 3, 2019. The LOI sets out a proposed transaction pursuant to which Regency will acquire from Benton an option (the "Option") to acquire the Company's rights to acquire, under its pre-existing agreements with Rio Tinto Exploration (Canada) Inc. ("RTEC") (the "RTEC Agreement") and Panoramic Resources Inc. ("PAN"), a 100% right, title and interest in the Escape Lake Property ("Escape Lake") and the Thunder Bay North Project (the "TBN Project") respectively.

Proposed Transaction. It is contemplated that Regency, subject to regulatory approval and consent from RTEC and PAN, may exercise the Option by completing the following:

Issuing to Benton an aggregate of 24,615,384 common shares (the "Regency Shares") in the capital of Regency to Benton;

Fulfilling the remaining terms of the underlying option agreement Benton has with RTEC on the Escape Lake property; and

Issuing to Benton a 0.5% net smelter return royalty from production on the Escape Lake property and a 0.5% net smelter return royalty from production on any mineral claims comprising the TBN Project that a net smelter royalty has not previously been granted.

Regency Shares to be issued will be subject to a four-month and one day "hold period" from the date of closing of the LOI. Upon completion of the LOI, Regency will assume, be bound by and perform the obligations of Benton under the RTEC Agreement. Benton and Regency shall each have a due diligence period commencing upon the execution of the LOI and expiring 15 days thereafter. Following execution of the LOI, and subject to finalization of the terms of the Proposed Transaction, Regency will prepare and submit to Benton a Definitive Agreement.

Conditions to Closing. The parties' obligation to close the Proposed Transaction will be subject to specified conditions precedent set forth in the Definitive Agreement including, but not limited to, the following:

All necessary consents, approvals and other authorizations of any regulatory authorities, shareholders or third-parties being obtained, including but not limited to the approval of the TSXV;

The parties having negotiated and executed the Definitive Agreement in respect of the transaction;

The representations and warranties of the parties in the Definitive Agreement remaining accurate at and as of the closing date;

Regency, either directly or by way of assignment, having entered into a binding purchase and sale agreement to purchase PAN's subsidiary, Panoramic PGMs (Canada) Ltd. (the "Subsidiary"), owner of the TBN Project;

Regency having paid $250,000 CAD to PAN, by November 3, 2019 or by such other date as Panoramic requires payment, being the deposit otherwise payable by Benton pursuant to the agreement between PAN and Benton for the purchase of the Subsidiary; and

RTEC having consented to Regency acquiring the RTEC Agreement and PAN having consented to Regency entering into the agreement to acquire the Subsidiary.

In addition, Benton would like to announce that it has terminated the Bedivere Lake option and will return the project to the vendors. The Company would like to thank the Traxxin team for the opportunity to advance the project and wishes them success in the future

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-funded Canadian-based project generator with a diversified property portfolio in Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements. Benton holds multiple high-grade projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Most projects have an up-to-date 43-101 Report available.

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Stares, President & CEO

Phone: 807-475-7474

Email: sstares@bentonresources.ca

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

Phone: 416-868-1079 x231

Email: cathy@chfir.com

Website: www.bentonresources.ca

Twitter: @BentonResources

Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX

