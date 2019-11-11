Providence Gold Mines Plans Underway to Process Stockpile Material on its Patented Private Ground Property

TheNewswire - November 11, 2019 - Providence Gold Mines "the Company" (TSXV:PHD) (OTC:PRRVF) is pleased to announce further to its gold assay results reported in news release of November 8, 2019 that plans to extract the mineralized stockpile material, (located on its patented private mining property near Sonora, California), by Mineral Processing and extractive Metallurgy.

Brian Ray P.Geo. states, "This test will provide us with the mineral signature of the accumulated stock pile material. It is the optimal way for liberating the mineral components."

Qualified Person:

Brian Ray M.Sc., P.Geo. Head of Exploration and a qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

