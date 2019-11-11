Menü Artikel
Providence Gold Mines Plans Underway to Process Stockpile Material on its Patented Private Ground Property

09:11 Uhr  |  The Newswire

TheNewswire - November 11, 2019 - Providence Gold Mines "the Company" (TSXV:PHD) (OTC:PRRVF) is pleased to announce further to its gold assay results reported in news release of November 8, 2019 that plans to extract the mineralized stockpile material, (located on its patented private mining property near Sonora, California), by Mineral Processing and extractive Metallurgy.

Brian Ray P.Geo. states, "This test will provide us with the mineral signature of the accumulated stock pile material. It is the optimal way for liberating the mineral components."

Qualified Person:

Brian Ray M.Sc., P.Geo. Head of Exploration and a qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ronald Coombes"

Ronald Coombes, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Ronald Coombes

Mobile: 1 (604)724-2369

Email: info@providencegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


