Latin American Minerals Announces Extension to Work Commitment on the Butt Township Property

November 11, 2019 - TheNewswire - Toronto, Ontario - Latin American Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LAT) ("LAT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that pursuant to the earn-in terms in the agreement between Griftco Corporation ("the Vendors") and the Company (see press release dated August 24, 2018"the Agreement"), the Company has agreed to an extension with the Vendors to extend the term of the first spending obligation to two years from one. In accordance with the Agreement, the Company has issued the Vendors an additional 2,500,000 shares and $25,000 in cash

About the Company

Latin American Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration and gold mining company which holds mineral exploration projects in Ontario, Canada. The Company's Butt Township Property consists of 1,621 hectares in Butt Township, District of Nipissing, Ontario.

