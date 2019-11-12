Alt Resources Ltd: Investor Presentation - 121 Mining Conference

Canberra, Australia - Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) has grown its Resource base at Mt Ida to 406,000oz Gold and 3,780,000oz Silver. The Company has recently drilled 149 Reverse Circulation drill (RC) holes for 7,586m and 5 diamond (drill) holes for 859m.A further 2,500m RC program to commence at VB North and Shepherds Bush in November 2019 with a resource upgrade planned for Q1-2020.To view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/SYGD6CU9





About Alt Resources Ltd:



Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) is an Australian based mineral exploration company that aims to become a gold producer by exploiting historical and new gold prospects across quality assets and to build value for shareholders. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the newly acquired Bottle Creek gold mine located in the Mt Ida gold belt in South Central WA 95km north west of Menzies, the Paupong IRG Au-Cu-Ag mineral system in the Lachlan Orogen NSW, Myalla polymetallic Au-Cu-Zn project east of Dalgety in NSW and the Mt Roberts gold project located near the town of Leinster in WA.



Alt Resources, having acquired historical and under-explored tenements in the Mt Ida Gold Belt, aims to consolidate the historical resources, mines and new gold targets identified within the region. Potential at Mt Ida exists for a centralised production facility to service multiple mines and to grow the Mt Ida Gold Belt project to be a sustainable and profitable mining operation.





Contact:

James Anderson CEO Alt Resources Ltd. E: james.anderson@altresources.com.au Peter Nesveda Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs E: peter@intuitiveaustralia.com.au M: +61-412-357-375