Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Pampa Energía Announces Results for the nine-month period and quarter ended on September 30, 2019

00:57 Uhr  |  PR Newswire

BUENOS AIRES, Nov. 11, 2019 - Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), the largest independent energy integrated company in Argentina, with active participation in the country's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the nine-month period and quarter ended on September 30, 2019.

The Company adopted the US Dollar as functional currency ('FC US$') for the reporting of its financial information, effective as from January 1, 2019. However, the information of the comparative periods is reported in local and constant currency ('L&CC') as of December 31, 2018, which are shown in US$ converted by closing nominal exchange rate ('FX').

Moreover, Edenor, Transener, OldelVal, Refinor and TGS continue recording their operations under L&CC, therefore their figures are adjusted by inflation. For further information, see section 2 of the Earnings Release or footnote 3 of Pampa's financial statements ('FS').

For the convenience of the reader, it is shown as supplementary information for each segment's quarterly comparative period the figures recorded in local currency and nominal terms ('L&NC') expressed in US$ at average FX, except for the distribution segment and subsidiaries subject to L&CC, which comparative quarter's figures are shown in L&CC as of September 30, 2019 and expressed in US$ at closing FX.

Main Results for the Nine-Month Period Ended on September 30, 2019 ('9M19')

Consolidated net revenues of US$2,134 million1, 6% lower than the US$2,280 million recorded in the same period of 2018 ('9M18'), due to decreases of 7% in electricity distribution, 13% in oil and gas, 6% in petrochemicals, 44% in holding and others, and higher eliminations due to intersegment sales of US$195 million, partially offset by increases of 50% in power generation.

  • Power Generation of 11,777 GWh from 15 power plants2
  • Electricity sales of 15,228 GWh to 3.1 million end-users
  • Production of 48.4 thousand barrels per day of hydrocarbons
  • Sales of 253 thousand tons of petrochemical products

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA3 for continuing operations of US$724 million, 13% lower than the US$828 million for 9M18, mainly due to decreases of 37% in electricity distribution, 29% in oil and gas, 26% in holding and others, and higher intersegment eliminations of US$1 million, partially offset by increases of 24% in power generation and US$13 million in petrochemicals.

Consolidated gain attributable to the owners of the Company of US$683 million, higher than the US$65 million loss in 9M18, includes an extraordinary non-cash gain for the settlement of Edenor's regulatory liabilities and lower accrual of losses from FX difference as a result of change of the functional currency, partially offset by decrease at operating margins in electricity distribution and oil and gas.

Main Results for the Third Quarter 2019 ('Q3 19')4

Consolidated net revenues of US$579 million, a 30% lower than the US$830 million recorded for the third quarter 2018 ('Q3 18'), explained by decreases of 44% in electricity distribution, 20% in oil and gas, 22% in petrochemicals, 56% in holding and others, and higher eliminations due to intersegment sales for US$71 million, partially offset by a 40% increase in power generation.

  • Power Generation of 4,138 GWh from 15 power plants
  • Electricity sales of 5,362 GWh to 3.1 million end-users
  • Production of 49.8 thousand barrels per day of hydrocarbons
  • Sales of 75 thousand tons of petrochemical products

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations of US$270 million, 15% lower compared to the US$319 million for Q3 18, due to decreases of 11% in electricity distribution, 39% in oil and gas, 46% in holding and others, and higher intersegment eliminations for US$2 million, partially offset by increases of 11% in power generation and US$3 million in petrochemicals.

Consolidated gain attributable to the owners of the Company of US$116 million, US$244 million higher than the loss of US$128 million in Q3 18, mainly due to lower recording of losses from FX difference as explained above.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(As of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, in millions) 

Figures in million

FC US$ as of 9.30.2019

L&CC as of 12.31.2018

AR$

US$ FX 57.59

AR$

US$ FX 37.7

ASSETS





Property, plant and equipment

195,859

3,401

125,005

3,316

Intangible assets

8,465

147

6,080

161

Deferred tax credits

3,257

57

80

2

Participation in joint businesses and associates

25,591

444

15,333

407

Investments at amortized cost

2,027

35

-

-

Financial assets at fair value with changing results

645

11

422

11

Other assets

48

1

33

1

Right-of-use assets

948

16

-

-

Trade receivable and other credits

4,260

74

9,521

253

Total non-current assets

241,100

4,186

156,474

4,151

Inventories

8,655

150

5,169

137

Investments at amortized cost

3,097

54

1,330

35

Financial assets at fair value with changing results

31,263

543

15,273

405

Financial derivatives

739

13

3

0

Trade receivable and other credits

35,341

614

26,489

703

Cash and cash equivalents

2,361

41

9,097

241

Total current assets

81,456

1,414

57,361

1,522







Total assets

322,556

5,601

213,835

5,672







EQUITY





Share capital

1,743

30

1,874

50

Adjustment to share capital

9,826

171

9,826

261

Share premium

18,500

321

18,499

491

Repurchased shares

157

3

25

1

Adjustment to share capital in treasury

134

2

134

4

Cost of repurchased shares

(6,299)

(109)

(1,490)

(40)

Statutory reserve

1,753

30

904

24

Voluntary reserve

23,489

408

7,355

195

Other reserves

(742)

(13)

(483)

(13)

Retained earnings

49,929

867

15,193

403

Other comprehensive result

9,240

160

(314)

(8)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

107,730

1,871

51,523

1,367

Non-controlling interests

28,254

491

16,160

429

Total equity

135,984

2,361

67,683

1,795







LIABILITIES





Investments in joint ventures and associates

199

3

153

4

Provisions

9,165

159

5,499

146

Income tax and minimum expected profit tax liability

544

9

1,034

27

Deferred revenues

271

5

275

7

Tax payable

435

8

542

14

Deferred tax liabilities

18,272

317

15,354

407

Defined benefit plan obligations

1,484

26

1,175

31

Salaries and social security payable

232

4

163

4

Borrowings

100,313

1,742

69,189

1,835

Accounts payable and other liabilities

4,526

79

8,162

216

Total non-current liabilities

135,441

2,352

101,546

2,694

Provisions

1,254

22

871

23

Deferred income

5

0

5

0

Income tax and minimum expected profit tax liability

3,876

67

1,084

29

Tax payable

3,260

57

2,052

54

Defined benefit plan obligations

163

3

162

4

Salaries and social security payable

2,681

47

2,726

72

Financial derivatives

3

0

49

1

Borrowings

13,735

238

12,901

342

Accounts payable and other liabilities

26,154

454

24,756

657

Total current liabilities

51,131

888

44,606

1,183







Total liabilities

186,572

3,240

146,152

3,877







Total liabilities and equity

322,556

5,601

213,835

5,672

 

 

Consolidated Income Statement

(For the nine-month period and quarter ended on September 30, 2019 and 2018, in millions)















Nine-Month Period

Third Quarter

Figures in million

2019*

2018†

2019*

2018†


AR$

US$

AR$

US$

AR$

US$

AR$

US$

Sales revenue

110,039

2,134

85,933

2,280

44,500

579

-

31,270

830

Cost of sales

(77,802)

(1,481)

(55,840)

(1,481)

(31,010)

(371)

-

(19,532)

(518)













Gross profit

32,237

653

30,093

799

13,490

208

11,738

312













Selling expenses

(5,785)

(104)

(4,612)

(122)

(2,102)

(17)

-

(1,935)

(51)

Administrative expenses

(5,886)

(121)

(5,513)

(146)

(2,221)

(34)

-

(1,708)

(45)

Exploration expenses

(155)

(4)

(12)

(0)

(84)

(2)

-

(7)

(0)

Other operating income

1,357

27

6,079

161

407

5

-

753

20

Other operating expenses

(3,189)

(64)

(5,839)

(155)

(1,232)

(17)

-

(1,098)

(29)

Results for participation in joint businesses and associates

3,429

62

505

13

501

(7)

-

(200)

(5)

Agreement from regularization of liabilities

15,296

266

-

-

2,230

(42)

-

-

-













Operating income

37,304

715

20,701

550

10,989

94

7,543

201













RECPAM - Results from net monetary position

8,514

148

17,217

457

2,689

11

9,804

260

Financial income

3,659

83

2,356

62

1,260

19

-

1,043

27

Financial costs

(10,669)

(219)

(8,229)

(218)

(3,518)

(49)

-

(3,501)

(93)

Other financial results

1,966

56

(35,687)

(948)

1,428

50

-

(17,751)

(472)

Financial results, net

3,470

68

(24,343)

(647)

1,859

31

(10,405)

(278)













Profit before tax

40,774

783

(3,642)

(97)

12,848

125

(2,862)

(77)













Income tax

(2,828)

7

841

23

(3,987)

(29)

-

298

9













Net income for continuing operations

37,946

790

(2,801)

(74)

8,861

96

(2,564)

(68)













Net income from discontinued operations

-

-

3,021

80

-

-

-

(1,104)

(29)













Net income for the period

37,946

790

220

6

8,861

96

(3,668)

(97)

Attributable to the owners of the Company

31,863

683

(2,468)

(65)

8,159

116

(4,860)

(128)

Continuing operations

31,863

683

(5,399)

(143)

8,159

116

(3,746)

(98)

Discontinued operations

-

-

2,931

78

-

-

-

(1,114)

(30)

Attributable to the non-controlling interests

6,083

107

2,688

71

702

(20)

-

1,192

31













Net income per share attributable to the owners of the Company

17.4115

0.3732

(1.2414)

(0.0327)

4.5957

0.0653

(2.5653)

(0.0676)

Basic and diluted income per share of continuing operations

17.4115

0.3732

(2.7158)

(0.0718)

4.5957

0.0653

(1.9773)

(0.0520)

Basic and diluted income per share of discontinued operations

-

-

1.4743

0.0391

-

-

(0.5880)

(0.0156)

 

* FC US$ was adopted on April 1, 2019, effective as from January 1, 2019 for Pampa Energía stand-alone and generation subsidiaries Greenwind, Los Nihuiles hydroelectric power plant ('HINISA'), Diamante hydroelectric power plant ('HIDISA'), Piedra Buena thermal power plant ('CPB') and Pampa Cogeneración, among other subsidiaries. The 9M19 and Q3 19 results are disclosed in AR$ converted at transactional FX.

L&CC applies as from July 1, 2018 retrospectively and prospectively for subsidiaries Edenor (electricity distribution segment), OldeVal (oil and gas segment), Refinor, TGS and Transener (holding and others segment). Figures in AR$ for 9M19 and Q3 19 are adjusted by average inflation as of September 30, 2019 for approximately 15.9% and 5.9%, respectively, and the disclosure in US$ results from converting by a closing FX of AR$57.59 per US$.

† Figures for 9M18 and Q3 18 are recorded in AR$ and adjusted by inflation as of December 31, 2018 for approximately 27.1% and 18.9%, respectively, and shown in US$ at a closing FX of AR$37.70 per US$.

For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

Information about the Conference Call

There will be a conference call to discuss Pampa's Q3 19 results on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time / 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time.

The host will be Lida Wang, Investor Relations Manager at Pampa. For those interested in participating, please connect to http://bit.ly/PampaWebPhone or dial +54 (11) 3984-5677 in Argentina, +1 (844) 717-6837 in the United States or +1 (412) 317-6394 from any other country. Participants of the conference call should use the identification password 'Pampa Energía' and dial in five minutes before the scheduled time. There will also be a live audio webcast of the conference at http://bit.ly/PampaQ319Call. Please download the Q3 19 Conference Call Presentation from our IR website.

You may find additional information on the Company at:

ri.pampaenergia.com/en

www.cnv.gov.ar

www.sec.gov

www.bolsar.com

For further information, contact:

Gustavo Mariani
Chief Executive Officer – CEO

Ricardo Torres
Executive Vice-president

Mariano Batistella
Executive Director of Planning, Strategy, Downstream & Affiliates

Lida Wang
Investor Relations Officer

The Pampa Energía Building, Maipú 1 (C1084ABA) City of Buenos Aires, Argentina
Tel: +54 (11) 4344-6000
investor@pampaenergia.com 
ri.pampaenergia.com/en

1 Under the International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'), Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, Pampa Cogeneración, Transener and TGS are not consolidated in Pampa's FS, being its equity income shown as 'Results for participation in associates/joint businesses'.
2 Includes the operation of Ensenada Barragán Thermal Power Plant ('CTEB') and Mario Cebreiro Wind Farm ('PEMC'), assets co-controlled by Pampa and of which holds 50% of equity stake.
3 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax and minimum notional income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For more information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.
4 The financial information presented in this document for the quarters ended on September 30, 2019 and of 2018 are based on FS prepared according to IFRS in force in Argentina, corresponding to the nine-month period of 2019 and 2018, and the quarters ended on June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pampa-energia-announces-results-for-the-nine-month-period-and-quarter-ended-on-september-30-2019-300955915.html

SOURCE Pampa Energia S.A.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Palabora Mining Company Ltd.

Palabora Mining Company Ltd.
Bergbau
Südafrika
855420
ZAE000005245
www.palabora.co.za
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap