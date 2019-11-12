QMX Gold Appoints Edmund J. Elbert to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 - Gold Corporation (“QMX” or the “Company”) (TSX:V:QMX) is pleased to announce that Edmund J. Elbert will be joining the Board of Directors effective immediately.



Edmund J. Elbert has worked in the Investment Industry for over 20 years. He presently holds the position of Senior Investment Advisor and Senior Associate-Investment Banking, at Hampton Securities Ltd., in Toronto. Prior to joining Hampton Securities in 2012, Mr. Elbert worked as an Investment Advisor at Union Securities Ltd., a national Investment Dealer. Mr. Elbert was previously a director of Cobalt Power Group and a Strategic Advisor to the board for Trusty (rewards Solutions Tech). Mr. Elbert brings invaluable experience to the board, in the Capital Markets. Mr. Elbert has a vast amount of knowledge and expertise in the resource sector, where he has specialized in raising capital and developing new venture opportunities. Mr. Elbert continues to work with publicly traded Canadian exploration companies in mergers and acquisitions.

QMX has granted 250,000 stock options that vest immediately, subject to a four-month regulatory hold period, and may be exercised at a price of $0.10 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. The grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr. Elbert will replace Fred Leigh who has elected to step down in order to pursue other opportunities. The Company is pleased to appoint Robert C. Bryce as the Chairman of the Board of Directors following Mr. Leigh’s resignation. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Leigh for his valuable contribution and guidance and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

About QMX Gold Corp.

QMX Gold Corp. is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX-V under the symbol “QMX”. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property position in the Val d’Or mining camp in the Abitibi District of Quebec. QMX is currently drilling in the Val d’Or East portion of its land package focused on the Bonnefond plug and in and around the Bevcon Intrusive. In addition to its extensive land package QMX owns the strategically located Aurbel Mill.

Contact Information:

Brad Humphrey Louis Baribeau President and CEO Public Relations Tel: (416) 861-5887 Tel: (514) 667-2304 Toll free: +1 877-717-3027 Email: info@qmxgold.ca Website: www.qmxgold.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:



This press release contains or may be deemed to contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding future plans, operations and activities and the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks. uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, its properties and/or its projects to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to those risks described in the disclosure documents of the Company filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information. except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.