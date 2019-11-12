Endeavour Silver Reports Initial Drill Results for the El Curso Property Adjacent to the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Mexico

VANCOUVER, Nov. 12, 2019 - Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) reports positive initial drill results for the El Curso Property adjacent to Endeavour’s Guanacevi mine in Durango, Mexico. The El Curso property, leased in July 2019, covers the prolific Santa Cruz vein between Endeavour’s previously mined Porvenir Cuatro orebody and the newly developed Milache orebody. The initial drill results reported today define a Northwest extension of the high grade Porvenir Cuatro (“P4”) orebody, which remains open along strike and to depth (view longitudinal section here).

Drilling highlights from the first ten drill holes include 1,182 grams per tonne (gpt) silver and 3.07 gpt gold for 1,427 gpt silver equivalent (AgEq using a silver:gold ratio of 80:1) over a 5.1 metre (m) true width and defines a 200m long x 200m deep northwest extension of the high grade Porvenir Cuatro orebody.

Luis Castro, Vice President, Exploration commented, “We previously stopped mining the P4 orebody at the El Curso property boundary so these initial drill results simply confirm that the high grade silver-gold mineralization continues to the northwest. Since our main ramp access to the Milache orebody passes from P4 across the El Curso property, we are drilling from underground drill stations along the ramp.”

“Our plan is to drill approximately another 10 holes before year-end, then complete an initial resource estimate. As we already have underground ramp access to the P4 extension, this new high-grade mineralization will be included in the 2020 mine plan for Guanacevi and provides another source of high-grade ore to increase the mine output up to the 1,200 tonne per day plant capacity.”

Complete drill results are shown in the following table:

Hole Orebody,

Structure From True width Au Ag AgEq (m) (m) (gpt) (gpt) (gpt) UCM - 01 Santa Cruz 70.50 5.2 0.75 465 525 Including 74.50 0.9 1.06 1,098 1,183 UCM - 02 Santa Cruz 65.80 2.6 1.23 558 656 Including 67.50 0.5 1.48 879 997 UCM - 03 Santa Cruz 93.65 2.1 2.51 935 1,136 Including 93.65 0.4 10.13 3,299 4,110 UCM - 04 Santa Cruz 83.90 1.0 0.57 213 259 Including 83.90 0.4 0.63 290 340 UCM - 05 Santa Cruz 100.70 2.5 0.40 204 236 Including 104.00 0.4 0.77 441 503 UCM - 06 Santa Cruz 108.15 1.2 0.41 193 226 Including 108.15 0.3 0.68 243 297 UCM - 07 Santa Cruz 109.35 5.1 3.07 1,182 1,427 Including 116.55 0.5 15.22 5,372 6,589 UCM - 08 Santa Cruz 146.15 4.3 2.20 1,021 1,197 Including 154.50 0.4 6.26 3,623 4,124 UCM - 09 Santa Cruz 175.05 2.7 1.37 355 464 Including 180.40 0.4 1.83 753 900 UCM - 10 Santa Cruz 147.45 6.2 1.70 635 771 Including 157.80 0.4 2.96 1,224 1,461

Silver equivalents are calculated at a ratio of 80:1 silver: gold. All widths are estimated true widths.

Qualified Person

Godfrey Walton, M.Sc., P.Geo., Endeavour’s President and COO, is the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved this news release and supervised the drilling programs in Mexico. A Quality Control sampling program of reference standards, blanks and duplicates is used to monitor the integrity of all assay results. All samples are split at the local field office and shipped to SGS Labs, where they are dried, crushed, split and 50 gram pulp samples are prepared for analysis. Gold is determined by fire assay with an atomic absorption (AA) finish and silver by aqua regia digestion and ICP finish, over-limits by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns and operates four high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

