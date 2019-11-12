Azarga Sells Non-Core Kyzyl Ompul Project

VANCOUVER, November 12, 2019 - Azarga Uranium Corp. (TSX:AZZ)(OTCQB:AZZUF)(FRA:P8AA) ("Azarga Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 93.1% owned subsidiary, UrAsia in Kyrgyzstan Limited Liability Company ("UrAsia"), has been sold to Central Asian Uranium Company Limited Liability Company ("Central"). UrAsia owns a 100% interest in the non-core Kyzyl Ompul Uranium Project located in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Blake Steele, the Company's President and CEO commented: "With the continued political uncertainty surrounding uranium mining activities in the Kyrgyz Republic, we have monetized our non-core Kyzyl Ompul Uranium Project and exited the Kyrgyz Republic. Our strategic focus remains on advancing the Company's initial development priority, the internationally competitive Dewey Burdock In-situ Recovery Uranium Project in South Dakota, USA (the "Dewey Burdock Project") and developing our portfolio of high quality uranium assets in the USA.

The Company expects to publish the results of an updated preliminary economic assessment for the Dewey Burdock Project in the near-term and looks forward to the Atomic Safety and Licensing Board decision on the final remaining Nuclear Regulatory Commission License contention for the Dewey Burdock Project, which is expected 6 December 2019."

Central has agreed to pay cash consideration of US$250,000 for UrAsia. UrAsia has also granted the former shareholders a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on future uranium production from the Kyzyl Ompul Uranium Project for up to US$5.0 million. The Company is entitled to a pro-rata 93.1% share of the cash consideration and the NSR royalty. In addition, the sale of UrAsia has reduced the Company's current liabilities by approximately US$335,000.

About Azarga Uranium Corp.

Azarga Uranium is an integrated uranium exploration and development company that controls ten uranium projects and prospects in the United States of America ("USA") (South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado), with a primary focus of developing in-situ recovery uranium projects. The Dewey Burdock in-situ recovery uranium project in South Dakota, USA (the "Dewey Burdock Project"), which is the Company's initial development priority, has received its Nuclear Regulatory Commission License and draft Class III and Class V Underground Injection Control ("UIC") permits from the Environmental Protection Agency (the "EPA") and the Company is in the process of completing other major regulatory permit approvals necessary for the construction of the Dewey Burdock Project, including the final Class III and Class V UIC permits from the EPA.

SOURCE: Azarga Uranium Corp.

