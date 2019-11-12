Max Resource Appoints Geological Expert to Advisory Board

Vancouver, November 12, 2019 - Max Resource Corp. (TSXV: MXR) (OTC Pink: MXROF) (FSE: M1D1) ("Max" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Piotr Lutynski, M.Sc., P. Eng., to the Company's Advisory Board and to the role of Head Geologist.

Mr. Lutynski a senior geologist with over 35 years of international mineral exploration experience in project management, evaluation, acquisition, design and implementation of exploration programs in countries around the world. He has extensive experience in Latin America and Europe, managing, consulting and advising companies such as, Lumina Gold Corp. (Ecuador), Miedzi Copper Corp. (Poland), Anfield Gold Corp. (Brasil), Orvana Minerals (South, Central and North America and also Europe) and Granges Exploration Limited (Canada).

His expertise in sediment-hosted copper-silver mineralization came mainly from his work related to the most well-known deposit of this type, Kupferschiefer in Poland, but he also has been exploring this type of deposit in Canada, Mexico, Peru and presently in Colombia. Mr. Lutynski is strongly connected with the University of Mining and Metallurgy in Krakow, Poland where he lectures and also collaborates with the university professors who are Kupferschiefer experts and advisors to KGHM (one of the world's leading companies in copper and silver production over the last 50 years).

Mr. Lutynski is fluent in English, Spanish and Polish, holds a Master of Science in Mining and Exploration Geology, is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia.

"The Board of Directors are privileged to not only have Mr. Lutynski join the Advisory Board but also take the role of Head Geologist," Max CEO, Brett Matich, stated.

"Piotr has already made a valuable impact to Max due to his expertise in working on the prolific Kupferschiefer copper-silver deposit in Poland. Kupferschiefer will form the basis of the Cesar geological model, which has a similar mechanism for mineralization, host rock and very likely stratigraphy and is a very similar exploration target," he continued.

Cesar Copper-Silver Project

Cesar Copper-Silver is located approximately 420 km north of Bogota within the northern Andean Copper Belt in northeastern Colombia. Nearby infrastructure, 70 km by paved road to the town of Barrancas (with airport and population of 37,000) and 180 km to Puerto Bolivar shipping terminal.

The first past exploration (see November 6, 2019 news releases) identified 18 distinct structures within an area of 9 sq. km, open in all directions. Assays ranged from 0.3% to 4.2% copper with 15 of the 43 assaying in excess of 2% copper, and 4 of the 43 samples assaying in excess of 3% copper. Silver also appears to be an important constituent with values ranging from 1 to 116 grams per tonne.

Phase two of the exploration program is about to commence with the aim of establishing the strike length, recording dip and width of the mineralization and review of the potential of multiple mineralized horizons.

North Choco Gold-Copper Project

North Choco is made up of wholly owned mineral applications (250 sq. km), located approximately 80 km SW of Medellin Colombia, encompassing 10 historic gold mines. The recent blind outcrop NW Gold-Copper Discovery (refer 29 October 2019 news release) included 1 metre of 49.8 g/t gold and 4.3 % copper which continues under cover in both directions. The target area is also coincident with a Long the LWIR anomaly together with elevated gold-copper soil values which continue under cover in both directions with significant potential at depth. The Company believes there could be sizable amounts of both gold and copper. Future work will focus on mapping and sampling along strike to extend the zone and on locating additional parallel zones.

Choco Gold Project

The wholly owned Choco Gold project, located approximately 120 km SW of Medellín Colombia, is currently being reduced to approximately 300 sq. km. of mineral applications. These cover or are adjacent to historic production of 605,110 ounces of gold by Choco Pacific Mining (1906 to 1990), and encompass the conglomerate gold discovery, including the most recent alluvial concentrate results of sample 001 grading 340.84 g/t gold and 111.03 g/t platinum and sample 002 grading 222.06 g/t gold and 113.83 g/t platinum (see April 16, 2019 News Release). Furthermore, Max has commenced discussions with a potential partner with the prerequisite expertise to assist with the gold bearing conglomerates.

About Max Resource Corp.

Max is a mineral exploration company with an experienced and successful management team focused on advancing the development of its landholdings in the rich mineral belts of Colombia, with significant potential for the discovery of important-scale mineral deposits that can attract major partners.

For more information visit: https://www.maxresource.com/

