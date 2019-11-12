American Battery Metals Corporation CEO Doug Cole Meets with Lawmakers, Energy and Natural Resource Officials in Washington, D.C.

INCLINE VILLAGE, November 12, 2019 - American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML), an American owned company that is meeting the soaring global demand for battery technology with a USA-made complete lifecycle approach, completed a series of successful meetings between its Chief Executive Officer Doug Cole and key lawmakers and personnel in the Department of Energy and Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C. Cole visited Washington D.C. to discuss the Company's efforts assisting the United States in breaking its reliance on foreign sources of critical minerals.

Cole participated in multiple meetings with House and Senate leadership members who sit on key appropriations, energy and natural resource committees. He also met with leadership in the Departments of Energy and Interior to identify solutions and opportunities that will advance domestic strategies for the mining and recycling of battery metals.

Cole met with both senators from Nevada while on Capitol Hill: Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV). Sen. Cortez Masto sits on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which is currently deliberating the American Mineral Security Act (S.1317). This important piece of legislation, supported by American Battery Metals Corp., seeks to facilitate the availability, development, and environmentally responsible production of domestic resources to meet national material or critical mineral needs and national security interests.

Cole also met with Representative Tom McClintock (R-CA) and Representative Mark Amodei (R-NV), who serve in crucial positions on the House Appropriations Committee, Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies subcommittees. Amodei is the sponsor of the National Strategic and Critical Minerals Production Act (H.R. 2531), legislation that will streamline the mining permitting process to increase domestic production of minerals to end our reliance on foreign sources of minerals that are critical to the U.S. economy and national defense.

"It was a constructive opportunity to meet with our elected and appointed officials and to share American Battery Metals' strategies for helping the United States bring domestic sources of critical minerals into development," said Cole. "It is important for government and private industry to come together to quickly create solutions to the challenges facing the global supply chains that fuel the electric vehicle and energy storage sectors."

American Battery Metals Corp. has three distinct, self-supporting, vertically integrated operations: exploration and mining, extraction technology, and battery recycling. Together, the company's multiple business units present environmentally-sound, closed loop value chain solutions to keep the country at the forefront of battery metals production technology. Learn more at www.batterymetals.com.

