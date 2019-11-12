Maxtech Bolsters Operations Team with James Rogers Senior VP Exploration Red Lake Gold Mining District Trailblazer

VANCOUVER, Nov. 12, 2019 - Maxtech Ventures Inc. (“Maxtech” or the “Company”) (CSE: MVT) (Frankfurt: M1N) (OTC: MTEHF), the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Red Lake gold mining district trailblazer James Rogers to Senior Vice President, Exploration. Jim will be responsible for all exploration activities of the Company, starting immediately at the Panama Lake project. He will join the current team in the preparation and execution of its exploration strategy at all levels, plans and budgets including managing contractors and suppliers, where required.



Appointment of James Rogers

James Rogers is a geologist with forty years of experience in the gold mining and exploration industry. Starting as a mine geologist in 1980, Jim spent almost thirty years in the Red Lake Gold mining camp in roles as Chief Geologist, Exploration Manager and as president of a junior exploration company. In 1988, Jim was awarded the CIM Professional Proficiency medal when he was Chief Mine Geologist at Dickenson Mine, predecessor to the Red Lake Gold Mines. The first exploration drill holes into what ultimately became Goldcorp's High Grade Gold Zone were drilled on his watch. Jim also spent nine years as Chief Geologist at the Eskay Creek mine where grade control and metallurgical study were critical to profitable mining and to expanding reserves. While at Eskay Creek Mine as Chief Geologist, he was part of the team that received the E.A. Schultz Award for Mine Development.

Peter Wilson, CEO of Maxtech Ventures Inc. stated: "Jim was instrumental in defining one of the maiden resources in the Red Lake mining district. It is a testament to the quality of the project at Panama Lake that Maxtech was able to attract someone of Jim’s caliber. He brings a wealth of experience to the company and we are delighted to have Jim guiding our exploration efforts."

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc., a Canadian-based diversified industries corporation, is focused on identifying and advancing high-value mineral properties.

For more information about MAXTECH VENTURES: http://www.maxtech-ventures.com

Email to info@maxtech-ventures.com

Phone: 604-484-8989

Further information about the Company is available on www.SEDAR.com under the Company’s profile.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Certain statements contained in this release may constitute “forward–looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively “forward-looking information”) as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated”, “anticipates” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.