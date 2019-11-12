South Star Mining Provides Further Update on its Advanced Testing Program with Urbix Resources

November 12, 2019 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. - South Star Mining Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS) (OTC:STSBF) is pleased to provide additional results from the advanced testing program on concentrates from its Santa Cruz Graphite Project located in the state of Bahia, Brazil. The test work is being carried out by Urbix Resources, LLC ("Urbix") at its cutting-edge R&D facility in Mesa, Arizona and incorporates Urbix's advanced purification and exfoliation technologies.

Dr. Palash Gangopadhyay, CTO of Urbix, commented: "We continue to be very pleased with the results from the application of our purification technologies to the South Star flake concentrates and continue to rank it as one of the highest potential concentrates that we have tested so far. These purification levels, coupled with the inherent crystallinity and flake morphology of the Santa Cruz graphite, make them ideal candidates for a number of high-tech markets including expanded and expandable graphite and lithium-ion batteries."

Following the completion of a 19 run Design of Experiment (DoE) protocol (see Company news release dated September 23, 2019), an ideal set of parameters was determined for use in Urbix's low-cost and environmentally friendly purification methodology. Some of the key findings from the DoE are as follows:

-Process temperature, process batch time, the ratio of the two acids in the acid mixture, and the ratio between scrubber and matrix elements were the four factors in the DoE used to establish a table of coefficients to achieve maximized Loss on Ignition Carbon (LOI C).

-Process temperature, the ratio of acids in the acid mixture, and the amount of scrubber used are the key influences in the purification process. The identified batch time for purification is 20 minutes/batch, whereas the optimized processing temperature is 105?C.

-The estimated statistical certainty of the model to achieve 99.95%+ LOI C purity is 92.6%.

All four flake size samples (+50, +80, +140 and -140 mesh sizes) responded well to the final protocol with purities reaching a maximum of 99.98% based on % LOI C.

The expandability characterization of one of the purified samples will be available in the coming weeks. In addition, one of the Santa Cruz samples has also qualified under part of a US Department of Energy sponsored initiative at Urbix and these results continue to confirm its potential use for nuclear grade graphite.

Company CEO Richard Pearce stated: "These independent testing results continue to affirm our belief in the applicability of our Santa Cruz graphites for a wide range of exciting global technologies. With substantial growth forecast for these markets and first production scheduled for Q4 2020, South Star should be in an excellent position to meet this growing demand."

ABOUT SOUTH STAR MINING CORP.

South Star Mining Corp. is focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term mine production projects in Brazil to maximize shareholder value. STS has an experienced executive team with a strong history of discovering, developing, building and operating profitable mines in Brazil.

The Santa Cruz Graphite Project is located in Southern Bahia, the third largest graphite producing region in the world with over 70 years of continuous mining. The Project has at surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show approximately 65% of Santa Cruz concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95-99% Cg.

To learn more, please visit the Company website at www.southstarmining.ca.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/southstarmining/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/southstarmining

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/south-star-mining-corp

ABOUT URBIX RESOURCES, LLC

Urbix Resources, LLC is an advanced natural graphite processor with expertise ranging across low-cost environmentally friendly graphite purification, nuclear graphite, graphene, and other advanced carbon derivatives. Urbix is also an expert in li-ion battery cell design and boasts next generation high voltage electrolyte and fast charging electrode nanoarchitecture.

On behalf of the Board,

Mr. Richard Pearce

Chief Executive Officer

Ph: +1 (314)266-0793 (US)

Ph: +55 (11) 2308-6839 (Brazil)

Email: richard@southstarmining.ca

For additional information, please contact:

Mr. Dave McMillan

Chairman

Ph: +1 (778) 773-4560

Email: davemc@telus.net

Mr. Eric Allison

Director

Ph: +1 203 918-3098

Email: eta719@gmail.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Cathy Hume

CEO, CHF Capital Markets

Ph: 416-868-1079 x 231

Email: cathy@chfir.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release and the PEA contain references to inferred resources. The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.