Stellar AfricaGold Engages Hybrid Financial Ltd.

Vancouver - TheNewswire - November 12, 2019 - John Cumming, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stellar AfricaGold Inc., (TSXV:SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide marketing services to Stellar.

Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for Stellar and to broaden the Stellar's reach within the investment community. Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") in providing its services.

Hybrid's engagement is for an initial period of six months starting November 11, 2919 (the "Initial Term") and subject to renewal for successive three-month periods thereafter. Hybrid will be paid a monthly fee of $18,000 plus applicable taxes during the Initial Term.

ABOUT STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company with offices in Vancouver, BC and Montreal, QC.

ABOUT HYBRID FINANCIAL LTD.

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

For further information please contact:

John Cumming, President & CEO., or Maurice Giroux, VP Exploration, Stellar AfricaGold Inc.,

Email: stellarafricagoldinformation@gmail.com Email: mgiroux.stellar@gmail.com

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.

This release contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information reflects the Company's current internal expectations or beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company. In some cases forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, without limitation, statements relating to the completion of the Opawica Transaction and the exploration and development potential of the Balandougou II permit. Forward looking information are based on assumptions made by the Company. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company, and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct or accurate. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted herein include, without limitation: the failure of Stellar to obtain TSX-V approval of the Opawica Transaction, the failure of Mosaic to complete the Mosaic Concurrent Financing, that the business prospects and opportunities of the Company will not proceed as anticipated; changes in the global prices for gold or certain other commodities (such as diesel, aluminum and electricity); changes in U.S. dollar and other currency exchange rates, interest rates or gold lease rates; risks arising from holding derivative instruments; the level of liquidity and capital resources; access to capital markets, financing and interest rates; mining tax regimes; ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; legislative, political or economic developments in the jurisdictions in which the Company carries on business; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; laws and regulations governing the protection of the environment; employee relations; availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of exploration and development; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business. Risks and unknowns inherent in all projects include the inaccuracy of estimated reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries, capital and operating costs of such projects, and the future prices for the relevant minerals.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

