Laurion Announces Fifth New Polymetallic Discovery Linked to Sulphide/Oxide-Sulphide Veins from the CRK Zone at the Ishkoday Project

Yielding interval channel results of 3.28m @ 1.46 g/t gold, 4.16 g/t silver, 3.09% zinc, in a mix Sulphide and Oxide-Sulphide Vein





In addition to individual channel sample results of 0.33m @ 7.15 g/t gold, 170 g/t silver, 11.25% zinc in a Sulphide Vein

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: LME; OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to issue new assay results (the "Results") from channel sampling at the fifth newly discovered sulphide (consisting of sphalerite, chalcopyrite and pyrite) and magnetite-chlorite-actinolite-sulphide ("Oxide-Sulphide") veins in the CRK Zone West segment (the "#32-62 Trenches") (Figures 1 and 2) at the Corporation's wholly-owned Ishkoday Project ("Ishkoday"), located 220 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President & CEO of Laurion, states: "These most recent results increase the scope of our Ishkoday Project and, taken together with the known occurrences of gold in the historic Sturgeon River mine wallrocks, as documented earlier in results from the mine stockpile, confirm that we are likely in the upper reaches of a very substantial polymetallic mineralizing system which may extent to depths in excess of 600m."

Highlights from the #32-62 Trench include:

The Oxide-Sulphide Veins are late 030°-045° trending shears, post-dating the earlier 320°-020° trending Sulphide Veins found elsewhere on Ishkoday, and especially here in #32-62 Trenches.





The most significant individual channel assay results occur in the same 40m by 2m wide, N-S trending combined Sulphide and Oxide-Sulphide Vein from Trench #32 (Figure 3) include:

0.33m @ 7.15 g/t gold, 170.00 g/t silver, 11.95% zinc, 1.10% copper and 0.91% lead (sample 868076) 0.51m @ 0.73 g/t gold, 8.40 g/t silver, 13.95% zinc and 0.25% copper (868026); and 0.61m @ 0.68 g/t gold, 7.00 g/t silver and 10.45% zinc (867889).





In the adjacent Trench #62 (Figure 4), they include:

0.38m @ 1.07 g/t gold, 21.40 g/t silver, 30.00% zinc and 0.61% copper (869994); 0.84m @ 0.63 g/t gold, 9.00 g/t silver and 10.95% zinc (867747); and 0.55m @ 6.07 g/t gold, 11.30 g/t silver and 6.21% zinc (867796), all in the same combined NE-SW Sulphide and Oxide-Sulphide Vein.





The current length of the gold and base metal mineralization from the contiguous mineralization of the #56-65 Trenches and Trench #36 and recent prospecting suggest the Sulphide and Oxide-Sulphide Veins now extends some 550m in total in a NE-SW trend.

Individual and composite interval channel samples assay results greater than 1 g/t gold and/or greater than 1% zinc from the new 90m by 20m #32-62 Trenches are summarized in appended Table 1. These new results build on the previously released results elsewhere in the CRK Target zone (refer to the Corporation's news releases of September 12, September 24, October 18, October 25 and October 29, 2019):

The 190m by 20m Trench #36 from the main central segment of the CRK Zone is wedged between the #56-65 Trenches to the NE; Trench #39 to the SE; #32-62 Trenches and Trench #37 to the W-SW; and Trench #34 (Azurite segment) to the N-NW. Trench #36 features extensive Oxide-Sulphide Veins development, and yielded up to 2.62m @ 0.84 g/t gold, 2.50 g/t silver, 5.23% zinc, containing a higher grade portion of 4.50 g/t gold, 13.10 g/t silver, 20.40% zinc over 0.30m, in a Sulphide Vein. A second interval 3.02m long gave 1.19 g/t gold, 2.30 g/t silver, with a higher grade portion of 9.14 g/t gold, 16.30 g/t silver over 0.27m, in a section of the "A-2" Quartz Vein.





The 120m long by 10-15m wide #56-65 Trenches also features continuous Oxide-Sulphide veins. In addition, the "A-2" Quartz Vein, is contiguous to the NE of Trench #36, giving a full length of 310m to the gold and base metal mineralization. The #56-65 Trenches yielded 3.25m @ 1.44 g/t gold, 6.37 g/t silver, 2.42% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.01% lead and 1.37m @ 1.39 g/t gold, 9.84 g/t silver, 3.68% zinc, 0.10% copper, 0.04% lead, in Oxide-Sulphide Veins; and 0.76m @ 13.85 g/t gold, 5.20 g/t silver in the "A-2" Quartz Vein;





Channel sample assay results from the SW Segment in Trench #39 is located 100m SE of Trench #36, and yielded up to 1.11m @ 4.97 g/t gold, 8.00 g/t silver, 1.35% zinc, 0.20% copper, 0.04% lead, 1.06m @ 0.18 g/t gold, 45.69 g/t silver, 25.00% zinc, 0.03% copper, 6.21% lead; and 1.55m @ 0.72 g/t gold, 5.10 g/t silver, 2.19% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.24% lead;





Trench #36 is also located 75m NE of the SW Segment (Trench #37) which yielded up to 1.00m @ 9.66 g/t gold, 14.6 g/t silver, 2.09% zinc, 0.30% copper in a single sample, and a composite interval of two samples giving 1.78m @ 4.34 g/t gold, 27.02 g/t silver, 4.27% zinc, 0.28% copper; and





Channel samples assay results from the Azurite Segment Trench #34 are located 200m due NW of the Trench #36, and yielded up to 7.50m @ 0.90 g/t gold, 35.26 g/t silver, 5.71% zinc, 0.53% copper.

Refer to tables and maps on LAURION's website and Trench #32 and #62 (Table 2; Figures 1, 2, 3 and 4) using the following link:

http://www.laurion.org/ishkoday-project/highlights/2019-field-exploration-program/

QA-QC Protocols

Samples for assay from this program are initially processed and prepared by ALS Global Geochemistry in Thunder Bay (Ontario), with pulps sent to and analyzed by ALS Global Analytical Lab in North Vancouver (BC), using the Fire Assay method of analysis. LAURION employs an industry standard system of external standards, blanks and duplicates for all its sampling in addition to the QA/QC protocol employed by the laboratory.

Each channel sample was individually cut using a double-bladed saw by a LAURION field technician to lengths chosen by the senior geologists, approximately a 5cm width and 10cm depth. Individual samples weighed from 3 to 8kg. Each channel was sampled by LAURION field technicians, and inserted in individual plastic bags, each with ALS sample tags, and sealed. Metal tags with the ALS sample number were inserted at the beginning of each sample channel cut. The field data gathered includes sample number, azimuth of the channel, channel/sample lengths, geology and geo-reference using UTM coordinates.

Individual plastic sample bags were then returned to the LAURION field office where they are catalogued and inserted in large nylon bags with standards, blanks and duplicates in a pre-established sequence. The nylon bags were then sealed and transported by LAURION technicians to the ALS facility in Thunder Bay. Ontario. Once at ALS, individual samples are again catalogued using the bar coding system, dried, weighed, crushed, pulverized to 70% <2mm, and riffle-split for final pulverization to 85% <75µm. A final 50 gram pulp split is taken for Fire Assay using Au-ICP22 gold analysis up to 10,000 ppb gold. Samples giving results beyond 10,000 ppb gold are re-analyzed with a new 50 gram pulp split to ore grade levels using a gravimetric finish.

The Four Acid Digestion with ICP-AES Finish is used for multi-elements analysis that includes silver, zinc, copper and lead. Zinc, copper and lead values greater than 10,000ppm are re-analyzed using the Four Acid Overlimit Methods with results given in percent.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Jean Lafleur, P. Geo. (PGO, OGQ). LAURION's VP Exploration is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Laurion

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX-V under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 172,415,816 outstanding shares of which approximately 57.4% are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 44 km2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization with a significant upside potential. Ishkoday has a project-wide database (2008 to 2018) that includes 283 diamond drill holes totaling 40,729 m, geological mapping, ground and airborne geophysics, and 14,992 individual samples with assays and geochemical analysis. The mineralization on Ishkoday is open at depth beyond the current core-drilling limit of -200 m from surface, based on the historical mining to a -685 m depth, as evidenced in the past producing Sturgeon River Mine.

The 2018-2019 exploration initiated in May 2018 is a three-staged 18-month program with the strategic objective of outlining the precious and base metals upside potential at Ishkoday, part of the 5km by 1km Target Area of the southern claims block. The Exploration Team has confirmed the extent of known and new gold bearing quartz and polymetallic sulphide veins that will ultimately help in completing the construction of the 2-D and 3-D model and helping guide future exploration targeting. This Model will provide LAURION with a solid technical foundation to initiate diamond drilling to demonstrate upside potential across the 5km by 1 km Target Area at Ishkoday as part of the Stage 3 drill program starting later in 2019 and in 2020. The field portion of the Stage 2 Campaign is now completed.

Table 1: Individual and composite interval channel sample assay results greater than 1 g/t gold and/or greater than 1% zinc from the new combined 90m by 20m Trenches #32 and #62 of the CRK Zone West segment.

SAMPLE NUMBERS CHANNEL SAMPLE LENGTHS1 (m) AZIMUTH (°) ROCK TYPES GOLD (g/t) SILVER (g/t) ZINC (%) COPPER (%) LEAD (%) TRENCH #32 867889 0.61 280 SV 0.68 7.00 10.45 0.05 0.03 867892 0.23 075 SV 0.87 12.50 5.46 0.17 0.26 867893 0.24 080 SV 0.51 3.90 6.25 0.10 0.01

0.47m @ 0.69 g/t gold, 8.11 g/t silver, 5.86% zinc, 0.14% copper, 0.14% lead 868011 0.25 093 SV 0.16 7.20 6.64 0.08 0.02 868012 0.72 093 MAGSV 0.10 1.80 1.09 0.03 trace 869952 0.45 141 MAGSV 0.24 1.90 0.15 0.15 trace

1.42m @ 0.16 g/t gold, 2.78 g/t silver, 1.77% zinc, 0.08% copper, trace lead 868026 0.51 100 SV 0.73 8.40 13.95 0.25 0.01 868046 0.59 285 SV 0.77 3.70 7.73 0.12 trace 868062 0.75 315 MAGSV 0.88 14.30 3.99 0.25 0.02 868063 0.97 345 MAGSV 1.12 9.40 3.72 0.31 0.01 868067 0.43 216 MAGSV 0.47 10.20 1.90 0.20 0.06 868068 0.48 216 MAGSV 0.36 6.90 1.54 0.14 0.01

0.91m @ 0.41 g/t gold, 8.46 g/t silver, 1.71% zinc, 0.17% copper, 0.04% lead 868072 0.43 227 MAGSV 0.25 6.80 2.00 0.12 0.01 868076 0.33 278 SV 7.15 170.00 11.25 1.10 0.91 868077 0.48 278 SV 0.74 16.70 4.08 0.47 0.04 868078 0.62 276 MAGSV 0.69 8.30 0.96 0.11 0.01 868079 0.76 276 MAGSV 0.18 6.10 0.19 0.15 trace

2.19m @ 1.50 g/t gold, 33.74 g/t silver, 2.93% zinc, 0.35% copper, 0.15% lead 868106 0.82 287 MAGSV 0.69 5.30 0.06 0.11 0.01 868107 0.65 287 MAGSV 0.09 1.00 0.52 0.02 0.01 868108 0.53 282 MAGSV 1.02 11.30 2.64 0.13 0.02 868109 0.50 282 MAGSV 1.67 12.90 4.50 0.22 0.02 868111 1.48 282 MAGSV 0.75 5.60 1.46 0.09 0.01

3.98m @ 0.92 g/t gold, 6.46 g/t silver, 1.56% zinc, 0.10% copper, 0.01% lead 869781 0.69 200 MAGSV 0.19 4.50 1.14 0.05 0.01 869974 0.49 261 MAGSV 0.38 3.90 0.73 0.13 0.01 869976 0.48 321 MAGSV 0.58 5.10 2.33 0.14 0.01 869977 0.39 312 MAGSV 9.56 11.70 2.98 0.16 trace 869978 0.58 249 MAGSV 0.62 8.30 0.73 0.06 0.01 869979 0.48 085 MAGSV 0.20 3.90 2.22 0.07 0.01

2.42m @ 1.92 g/t gold, 6.45 g/t silver, 1.71% zinc, 0.11% copper, 0.01% lead A0060297 0.98 281 MAGSV 0.13 10.60 1.18 0.10 0.33 A0060298 0.56 275 SV 0.69 40.70 6.70 0.72 1.36 A0060299 1.07 302 MAGSV 0.08 3.90 3.59 0.13 0.01

2.61m @ 0.23 g/t gold, 14.31 g/t silver, 3.35% zinc, 0.25% copper, 0.42% lead TRENCH #62 864503 0.52 008 MAGSV 2.43 4.80 0.69 0.02 trace A0060304 0.42 262 MAGSV 0.23 1.50 2.32 0.03 trace 867738 0.60 320 SV 0.32 10.20 10.95 0.56 0.01 867739 0.78 320 MAGSV 0.27 2.40 1.33 0.05 0.01 867740 0.57 320 MAGSV 1.31 6.70 4.81 0.15 0.02

1.95m @ 0.59 g/t gold, 6.06 g/t silver, 5.31% zinc, 0.24% copper, 0.01% lead 867743 0.63 293 MAGSV 0.08 0.25 0.95 0.01 trace 867744 0.80 293 MAGSV 0.92 2.70 2.08 0.02 0.01 867745 0.57 293 MAGSV 0.25 2.20 4.03 0.04 0.01 867746 0.52 293 MAGSV 0.22 4.80 4.84 0.02 0.04 867747 0.84 083 SV 0.63 9.00 10.95 0.10 0.03 867748 0.71 293 MAGSV 0.22 1.20 2.03 0.02 trace 867749 1.30 293 MAGSV 0.24 2.00 1.44 0.02 0.01 867751 1.24 293 MAGSV 0.10 1.10 1.06 0.02 trace

6.61m @ 0.33 g/t gold, 2.79 g/t silver, 3.16% zinc, 0.03% copper, 0.01% lead

6.61m @ 0.33 g/t gold, 2.79 g/t silver, 3.16% zinc, 0.03% copper, 0.01% lead 867765 0.85 324 MAGSV 0.12 0.25 1.16 0.01 trace 867766 0.53 320 MAGSV 0.47 1.40 2.94 0.02 trace 867767 0.38 320 MAGSV 0.50 2.00 3.60 0.05 0.01

1.76m @ 0.31 g/t gold, 0.97 g/t silver, 2.22% zinc, 0.02% copper, trace lead 867771 0.79 311 MAGSV 0.18 1.60 1.41 0.04 trace 867782 0.50 287 MAGSV 0.65 2.30 5.34 0.03 0.01 867783 1.17 325 MAGSV 1.04 2.80 1.76 0.03 0.02

1.67m @ 0.92 g/t gold, 2.65 g/t silver, 2.83% zinc, 0.03% copper, 0.02% lead 867784 0.66 297 MAGSV 1.79 5.70 1.45 0.03 0.01 867785 0.49 296 MAGSV 0.76 3.10 2.92 0.05 0.01 867787 0.35 313 MAGSV 1.58 52.10 3.44 0.08 0.09 867788 0.76 313 MAGSV 2.09 6.00 0.76 0.08 0.01

1.12m @ 1.91 g/t gold, 20.35 g/t silver, 1.59% zinc, 0.08% copper, 0.04% lead 867793 0.70 310 MAGSV 1.98 3.20 3.06 0.09 0.01 867794 0.73 320 MAGSV 1.74 0.60 0.20 trace trace 867796 0.55 320 MAGSV 6.07 11.30 6.21 0.01 0.02 867797 0.58 350 MAGSV 1.04 3.20 0.58 0.17 0.01

2.56m @ 2.58 g/t gold, 4.20 g/t silver, 2.36% zinc, 0.07% copper, 0.01% lead 869981 0.69 200 MAGSV 0.24 8.20 2.28 0.15 0.02 869989 1.14 115 MAGSV 3.16 7.90 2.77 0.05 trace 869991 0.90 020 MAGSV 0.82 3.10 4.88 0.07 0.02 869992 1.24 135 MAGSV 0.35 1.50 2.09 0.02 0.01

3.28m @ 1.46 g/t gold, 4.16 g/t silver, 3.09% zinc, 0.04% copper, 0.01% lead 869993 0.74 324 MAGSV 3.40 8.10 1.39 0.03 0.01 869994 0.38 281 SV 1.07 21.40 30.00 0.61 0.04 A0060306 0.70 298 MAGSV 0.85 2.90 4.30 0.06 0.02 A0060308 0.85 096 MAGSV 0.48 2.90 0.25 0.02 trace A0060309 0.96 086 MAGSV 3.30 8.10 4.35 0.14 0.01 A0060311 0.82 094 MAGSV 3.75 5.30 2.84 0.13 0.01 A0060312 0.86 094 MAGSV 0.41 1.80 0.50 0.10 0.01

3.49m @ 2.01 g/t gold, 4.62 g/t silver, 2.05% zinc, 0.10% copper, 0.01% lead A0060313 0.27 289 MAGSV 3.29 9.70 3.05 0.30 0.01 A0060314 0.69 289 MAGSV 1.26 6.50 6.31 0.28 0.01 A0060316 0.47 289 MAGSV 3.85 3.50 4.80 0.04 0.01

1.43m @ 2.50 g/t gold, 6.12 g/t silver, 5.20% zinc, 0.21% copper, 0.01% lead A0060317 0.41 094 MAGSV 3.64 2.50 4.54 0.05 trace A0060318 0.65 324 MAGSV 0.19 0.90 2.95 0.02 trace A0060319 0.69 299 MAGSV 1.00 3.30 0.54 0.13 0.01 A0060320 0.84 299 MAGSV 6.04 7.50 1.96 0.26 0.01 869996 0.95 200 MAGSV 1.48 6.50 0.83 0.26 0.02

2.48m @ 2.78 g/t gold, 5.95 g/t silver, 1.13% zinc, 0.22% copper, 0.01% lead A0060321 0.74 338 MAGSV 0.28 2.50 3.18 0.07 trace A0060322 0.68 113 MAGSV 0.05 0.25 0.81 0.01 trace A0060323 0.85 127 MAGSV 0.10 0.70 2.05 0.02 trace A0060324 0.68 119 MAGSV 0.16 0.90 3.40 0.03 trace A0060326 0.82 118 MAGSV 2.23 3.20 3.07 0.07 0.01 A0060327 1.23 113 MAGSV 0.16 2.60 0.52 0.10 0.01

4.26m @ 0.53 g/t gold, 1.69 g/t silver, 1.82% zinc, 0.05% copper, trace lead A0060328 0.49 121 MAGSV 0.26 2.80 2.15 0.04 trace A0060329 0.73 315 SV 1.97 1.70 7.63 0.04 trace A0060331 0.56 315 MAGSV 0.55 1.60 3.93 0.01 0.01

1.29m @ 1.35 g/t gold, 1.66 g/t silver, 6.02% zinc, 0.03% copper, trace lead A0060332 0.28 319 MAGSV 0.29 1.50 4.25 0.04 trace

Note: All individual and interval assay results from the #32-62 Trenches are outlined in the appended Table 2.

Legend: DIO – Diorite host rock; QV – Quartz Vein ("A-2" Quartz Vein); MAGSV – Magnetite-Actinolite-Chlorite Sulphide ("Oxide-Sulphide") Vein.

1 Sample lengths represent apparent true widths, since all channel samples were taken perpendicular to the vein orientations.

SOURCE Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.