Condor closes $200,000 Private Placement

VANCOUVER, November 12, 2019 - Condor Resources Inc. - ("Condor" or the "Company") (TSXV:CN) is pleased to announce that it has closed the $200,000 private placement financing, as announced in our news release of October 30, 2019.

The private placement consisted of 4 million units priced at $0.05, with each unit consisting of one common share and one warrant. Each warrant is exercisable at $0.10 into one common share for a period of three years. No commissions or finder's fees were paid in connection with the private placement.

Proceeds from the private placement will be used for general corporate purposes.

Condor is an active explorer focused exclusively on Peru, supplemented by a project generator and royalty model designed to generate exploration capital whilst minimizing shareholder dilution. Our objective in advancing our portfolio of projects is the discovery of a major new precious metals or base metals deposit in Peru. Project acquisition and exploration activities are managed by the Company's Lima based exploration team.

