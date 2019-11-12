Captor Capital Announces Changes to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 - Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMV; STUTTGART: NMVA; USOTC: CPTRF), ("Captor" or the "Company"), an integrated cannabis company, today appointed Bryan Reyhani to the Board of Directors as an Independent Director. Mr. Reyhani has two decades of legal and business experience and has handled various investor, regulatory, financing, and corporate governance matters generally related to a publicly traded company. He replaces Alex Dementev, who has resigned from the Board for health reasons and departs with the Company’s thanks and best wishes.



In 2012, Mr. Reyhani co-founded his own law practice, Reyhani Nemirovsky LLP, where he and the firm handled a wide variety of regulatory matters, litigations and corporate disputes, and developed a specialty practice related to digital assets. In 2017, Mr. Reyhani joined the Eastmore Group as a Managing Director where he was responsible for various legal and business strategies in both the public and private markets.

Prior to co-founding his own law practice, Mr. Reyhani spent approximately nine years at Loeb & Loeb LLP, where he made Partner and was integral to the growth of the Financial Services and Regulatory practice group. Bryan began his professional career in the Office of General Counsel at Merrill Lynch.

In 2014, Mr. Reyhani also co-founded SolidX Partners, a venture capital-backed startup in the developing digital asset capital markets arena. In February 2016, he was appointed the Chairman of the Board of Directors of FXCM (n/k/a OTCMKTS: GLBR). In 2018, Mr. Reyhani joined the Board of Directors of Torque Esports Corp. (TSXV: GAME)

Mr. Reyhani graduated from Syracuse University and received his JD from Brooklyn Law School.

About Captor Capital Corp.

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian vertically integrated cannabis company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTC, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. Captor provides recreational and medical marijuana-based products to consumers, as well as other high demand cannabis-based goods for consumption through its network of dispensaries. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale. Captor currently has a number of revenue generating cannabis assets including the CHAI Cannabis Co. dispensaries in Santa Cruz and Monterey, CA. The Company also owns Mellow Extracts, a highly regarded producer of cannabis extracts based in Costa Mesa, CA.

