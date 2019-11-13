Sabina Gold & Silver Releases Inaugural 2018/2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

VANCOUVER, Nov. 13, 2019 - Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (“Sabina”) or (the “Company”) (SBB – TSX/SGSVF – OTCQX) today released its inaugural 2018/19 ESG report. This document highlights Sabina’s commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities for its permitted Back River Gold Project. Since signing the Inuit Impact Benefit Agreement with The Kitikmeot Inuit Association in mid-2018 Sabina has continued to develop strategies to positively effect our Northern partners.



The ESG Report provides investors and other stakeholders with information about our strategy, commitments and performance on relevant environmental, social and governance topics. The ESG Report outlines Sabina’s commitment to the following priority areas: governance and integrity, value for stakeholders, value for employees, value for society and environmental sustainability as well as climate change. It also outlines Sabina’s commitment to the economy, society and environment in Nunavut.

For more information on Sabina’s commitment to community and sustainability, or to read the full report, visit: http://www.sabinagoldsilver.com/corporate/esg-report

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is well-financed and is an emerging precious metals company with district scale, advanced, high grade gold assets in one of the world’s newest, politically stable mining jurisdictions: Nunavut, Canada.

Sabina released a Feasibility Study on its 100% owned Back River Gold Project which presents a project that has been designed on a fit-for purpose basis, with the potential to produce ~200,000 ounces a year for ~11 years with a rapid payback of 2.9 years (see “Technical Report for the Initial Project Feasibility Study on the Back River Gold Property, Nunavut, Canada” dated October 28, 2015).

The Project received its final Project Certificate on December 19, 2017. The Project received its Type A Water License on November 14, 2018 and is now in receipt of all major authorizations for construction and operations.

In addition to Back River, Sabina also owns a significant silver royalty on Glencore’s Hackett River Project. The silver royalty on Hackett River’s silver production is comprised of 22.5% of the first 190 million ounces produced and 12.5% of all silver produced thereafter.

All technical reports have been filed on www.sedar.com

